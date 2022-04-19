Gunshots as Ruth Odinga is caught in chaos during ODM primaries

Chaos erupted at the Urudi polling station in Nyakach, Kisumu county during ODM party nominations forcing police to fire in the air to disperse the rowdy crowd.

The incident temporarily halted the voting exercise which later resumed after calm was restored.

Former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga was leaving the polling station when the chaos started forcing her security detail to whisk her away.

Ruth, who is eying Kisumu women representative, is battling for an ODM ticket with ex-Kisumu city manager Doris Ombara, former Kisumu tourism executive Rose Kisia, Beatrice Atieno and Grace Akumu.

She had received concerns from voters that there was someone alleged to be conducting a parallel voting exercise.

In the morning when he visited various polling stations, Ruth called for peaceful, free, fair and credible party primaries.

The claims raised suspicion among the voters who demanded free, fair and credible party primaries.

Nyakach OCPD Daniel Chacha confirmed that there was a confrontation between an aspirant who stormed the Urudi polling station and ODM officials.

The aspirant whom Chacha did not name had an exchange of words with the party officials but the matter was contained.

He said he will provide more details later.