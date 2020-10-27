Home News Hajji changes tactics after Waititu misses court again
News

Hajji changes tactics after Waititu misses court again

By Connie Mukenyi
Hajji changes tactics after Waititu misses court again
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu during a past court appearance.

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu failed to appear in court for the third time forcing the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Hajji to consider cancelling his bail terms.

Waititu was to appear in court on Monday the 26th of October 2020 to answer charges in his ksh 588 million graft case. However, he did not show up.

According to his lawyers, the former Kiambu governor is sick in the high dependency unit (HDU) in hospital.

“My client has been unwell. He went for check up on the 24th of October and was referred to the High Dependency Unit for admission at a hospital,” Waititu’s lawyer said.

Further saying,

“He was admitted and is not ready to proceed with the case.”

Waititu evading trial

The prosecution accused Waititu of evading trial seeing this is the third time he has missed court. It also requested Waititu’s lawyers to provide his medical records to the court.

Consequently, the DPP also requested a team of three government doctors to examine Waititu and present the medical report.

“That a team of three appointed by Kenya medical practitioners and dentist board do examine the metal assessment and be filed in court and the purpose is for the court to assess the mental status and for the DPP to make further applications.”

However, Waititu’s lawyers claimed that this would be an invasion of Waititu’s right to privacy.

Case in absentia.

State lawyers also sought to have the case go on without the former Kiambu governor. They further explained that even though Waititu is hospitalized, he should know when he can resume with his life.

“The conduct of the accused person is meant to delay the hearing of this case. He has not indicated whether there will be a review ….this court can’t be held in abeyance…we also go to the hospital, and the doctors indicate when we should go back for reviews,” one of the state lawyers stated.

However, Waititu’s lawyers disagreed further claiming the politician had a right to participate.

Related news

News

Senator Outa and Midiwo face eviction over accrued rent arrears

Laiza Maketso -
Four prominent personalities residing in Kisumu government houses will face eviction following accrued rent arrears. They include National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority chairman Erick...
Read more
News

MP Rigathi Gachagua arrested over Sh12B tender scam

Stanley Kasee -
Directorate of Criminal Investigations Collins Kinoti has arrested Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua over the Sh12.5B Tender scandal. The lawmaker was taken to the DCI headquarters...
Read more
News

Tononoka Principal dies five days after school closure

Laiza Maketso -
Mohammed Hamis, Tononoka Secondary Principal, has passed away after a short battle with the Covid-19 virus. The school's deputy principal Nzaro confirmed the unfortunate news....
Read more
Load more

Trending

Understanding the Process of Blood Clotting (Coagulation) When Wounds Occur

Health kenyan -
The process of blood clotting, also known as coagulation, is a condition in which your blood clots to stop bleeding. This condition can...
Read more

Ruto helped me choose BBI committee members – Uhuru reveals

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday 26 October 2020 disclosed that his deputy William Ruto was involved in the progress from handshake to the Building...
Read more

Hemophilia A

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat is hemophilia type A? Hemophilia type A is a blood clotting disorder that makes bleeding difficult to clot. This condition is caused by...
Read more

Kremlin accuses Joe Biden of spreading hatred against Russia

World kenyan -
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a virtual opening ceremony for medical centers Image: Alexei Druzhinin / TASS via Getty Images...
Read more

Blood Clotting Factor Concentration Test

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat is a blood clotting factor (coagulation) concentration test? A blood clotting factor concentration test is a procedure performed to determine the ability and duration...
Read more

Salicylic acid

Health kenyan -
What medicine is salicylic acid?What is salicylic acid medicine? Salicylic acid is a type of keratolytic drug, which is a drug that acts as an...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke