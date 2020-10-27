Hajji changes tactics after Waititu misses court again

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu failed to appear in court for the third time forcing the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Hajji to consider cancelling his bail terms.

Waititu was to appear in court on Monday the 26th of October 2020 to answer charges in his ksh 588 million graft case. However, he did not show up.

According to his lawyers, the former Kiambu governor is sick in the high dependency unit (HDU) in hospital.

“My client has been unwell. He went for check up on the 24th of October and was referred to the High Dependency Unit for admission at a hospital,” Waititu’s lawyer said.

Further saying,

“He was admitted and is not ready to proceed with the case.”

Waititu evading trial

The prosecution accused Waititu of evading trial seeing this is the third time he has missed court. It also requested Waititu’s lawyers to provide his medical records to the court.

Consequently, the DPP also requested a team of three government doctors to examine Waititu and present the medical report.

“That a team of three appointed by Kenya medical practitioners and dentist board do examine the metal assessment and be filed in court and the purpose is for the court to assess the mental status and for the DPP to make further applications.”

However, Waititu’s lawyers claimed that this would be an invasion of Waititu’s right to privacy.

Case in absentia.

State lawyers also sought to have the case go on without the former Kiambu governor. They further explained that even though Waititu is hospitalized, he should know when he can resume with his life.

“The conduct of the accused person is meant to delay the hearing of this case. He has not indicated whether there will be a review ….this court can’t be held in abeyance…we also go to the hospital, and the doctors indicate when we should go back for reviews,” one of the state lawyers stated.

However, Waititu’s lawyers disagreed further claiming the politician had a right to participate.