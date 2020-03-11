Home News Hamkufanya kazi yenu - Kenyans bash KWS after the rare white giraffes...
Hamkufanya kazi yenu – Kenyans bash KWS after the rare white giraffes found dead

By Connie Mukenyi
White giraffe

The Kenya Wildlife Society (KWS) is in the spotlight after the rare white giraffes were found dead.

The rare breed was located at Ishaqbini Hilora, Sanctuary, in Ijara sub-county, Garissa county.

On not sighting the giraffes for four days, the community members informed the conservancy management who then told KWS.

Mohammed Ahmednoor, the conservancy’s manager, said KWS rangers and community members verified the deaths.

According to him, poachers killed the rare white breed.

The remains were discovered in a skeletal nature. This means the giraffes could have perished a long time ago. They were found in an area close to Somalia.

In February 2017, the mama giraffe gave birth to her first calf, who was male. On the 23rd of August 2019, she delivered her second calf.

At the time of their death, the youngest calf was only six months old.

Rare skin pigmentation

The white giraffe caused a frenzy in 2017 after its discovery, with its unique white skin. Many speculated the unique breed was albino.

However, the giraffes, although not albinos, were white as a result of skin pigmentation condition in animals called leucism.

Animals with leucism continue to produce dark pigment in their soft tissue. Unlike albinism, consequently, her eyes remained dark in appearance.

Kenyans are displeased with KWS for failing to protect and take care of the rare giraffes. Kenya was the only country in the world that could boast of white giraffes.

However, the wildlife protectors claim to be conducting investigations on the matter. So far, culprits have not been arrested.

Scientists had set camp at the conservancy in a bid to understand the rare skin pigmentation.

The giraffes also boosted tourism in the region as they were the only white giraffes in the world.

However, the research has now stalled, and tourism rates have gone down.

Netizens reactions

Terry Rose This is devastating. How can these people live with themselves? Not only to kill her but also her calf, which was not even a year old. What they have done is unthinkable. They are probably so proud, yes, proud to kill a mother and baby. It makes me sick!

Image Maker There is only one way to punish the killers & that’s to execute them. These butchers know what they are doing & they are evil. They will not stop until they become worm food, they have no empathy, no morality, no ethics, so they have to be eliminated.

Mo Shone Irrespective of the reason this act is a disgusting crime against Wildlife. Nothing is sacred; nothing is safe from the monsters humankind has become. I hope there is retribution for the taking of these beautiful Animals life. Between poachers+hunters, Wildlife is just disappearing.

