Hamkufanya kazi yenu – Kenyans bash KWS after the rare white giraffes found dead

The Kenya Wildlife Society (KWS) is in the spotlight after the rare white giraffes were found dead.

The rare breed was located at Ishaqbini Hilora, Sanctuary, in Ijara sub-county, Garissa county.

On not sighting the giraffes for four days, the community members informed the conservancy management who then told KWS.

Mohammed Ahmednoor, the conservancy’s manager, said KWS rangers and community members verified the deaths.

Tragic.

According to him, poachers killed the rare white breed.

The remains were discovered in a skeletal nature. This means the giraffes could have perished a long time ago. They were found in an area close to Somalia.

In February 2017, the mama giraffe gave birth to her first calf, who was male. On the 23rd of August 2019, she delivered her second calf.

At the time of their death, the youngest calf was only six months old.

Rare skin pigmentation

The white giraffe caused a frenzy in 2017 after its discovery, with its unique white skin. Many speculated the unique breed was albino.

However, the giraffes, although not albinos, were white as a result of skin pigmentation condition in animals called leucism.

Animals with leucism continue to produce dark pigment in their soft tissue. Unlike albinism, consequently, her eyes remained dark in appearance.

Kenyans are displeased with KWS for failing to protect and take care of the rare giraffes. Kenya was the only country in the world that could boast of white giraffes.

However, the wildlife protectors claim to be conducting investigations on the matter. So far, culprits have not been arrested.

Sadly the carcasses of the female white giraffe and her white calf have been found.😔💔 Via Scoop News Kenya

Scientists had set camp at the conservancy in a bid to understand the rare skin pigmentation.

The giraffes also boosted tourism in the region as they were the only white giraffes in the world.

However, the research has now stalled, and tourism rates have gone down.

Netizens reactions

