Home News Has Uasin Gishu Women Representative moved on after her nasty divorce?
News

Has Uasin Gishu Women Representative moved on after her nasty divorce? [PHOTOS]

By Alfred Kiura
Glady Shollei has been seen with a new man.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei seems to have moved on from her nasty divorce with her former husband Sam Shollei.

This is after pictures of her with a white man surfaced online and they seemed close as she tightly embraced the man.

Glady Shollei with a new man.

The former couple’s divorce left people divided as they both accused each other. The politician accused the former Standard Group Chief Executive Officer of abandoning and failing to provide for his family together with the denial of conjugal rights and abuse.

Glady Shollei enjoying the beach with her white man.

On the other side, Sam accused the former Chief of Registrar of Judiciary of sleeping around and sometimes failing to come home. It is alleged that Sam once walked in on her then former wife on their matrimonial bed with another man.

Glady Shollei divorced his husband Sam Shollei.

Sam went on to get engaged to his new lover Faith Roho after they were granted the divorce by Milimani Commercial Courts Chief Magistrate PN Gesora. The Magistrate described the marriage as “irretrievably broken”. Before the divorce, it was reported that the couple had lived separately for four years. The marriage lasted for 25 years before the divorce. which was granted on January 8 this year.

Previous articleKenyan youngster join former EPL side

RELATED ARTICLES

News

I will present my views to the BBI team once public hearings begin – Ruto says

Erick Flavour -
Deputy President William Ruto said yesterday that he is all set to give his views to the Building Bridges Initiative National Steering Committee as...
Read more
Entertainment

Stepfathers ruined my life – Upcoming artist Wambui opens up

Alfred Kiura -
Fast-rising artist Wambui Katee has revealed that her stepfathers ruined her life and that is the reason why she cannot date a sponsor. The queen...
Read more
County News

Woman torches her husband for returning home late

Erick Flavour -
A Ugandan teacher is fighting for his life in the hospital after his wife supposedly set him on fire for returning home late at...
Read more
15,037FansLike
3,461FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Has Uasin Gishu Women Representative moved on after her nasty divorce? [PHOTOS]

News Alfred Kiura -
Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei seems to have moved on from her nasty divorce with her former husband Sam Shollei. This is after...
Read more

Kenyan youngster join former EPL side

County News Collins Luvisia -
Kenyan Youngster George Gitau has sealed a move to former English Premier League side Middlesbrough FC  and he will link up with the side...
Read more

I will present my views to the BBI team once public hearings begin – Ruto says

News Erick Flavour -
Deputy President William Ruto said yesterday that he is all set to give his views to the Building Bridges Initiative National Steering Committee as...
Read more

Stepfathers ruined my life – Upcoming artist Wambui opens up

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Fast-rising artist Wambui Katee has revealed that her stepfathers ruined her life and that is the reason why she cannot date a sponsor. The queen...
Read more

Woman torches her husband for returning home late

County News Erick Flavour -
A Ugandan teacher is fighting for his life in the hospital after his wife supposedly set him on fire for returning home late at...
Read more

2 injured in suspected Al Shabab bus attack in Wajir

News Edwin Ginni -
Nobody died in the 6.30 am attack Two people were injured after suspected Al Shabab gunmen attacked a passenger bus at Khorof Kharar, Wajir...
Read more

Diamond Platnumz set to headline Koroga Festival in Naivasha

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzania’s Bongo Megastar Diamond Platnumz will be the main act at the upcoming 29th Edition of the Koroga Festival which will go down on...
Read more

Rowdy youths storm Jumwa BBI presser ahead of Mombasa meeting on Saturday

County News Erick Flavour -
Coast legislators allied to Tanga Tanga led by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa were today served with a piece of what to expect at the...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke