Has Uasin Gishu Women Representative moved on after her nasty divorce? [PHOTOS]

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei seems to have moved on from her nasty divorce with her former husband Sam Shollei.

This is after pictures of her with a white man surfaced online and they seemed close as she tightly embraced the man.

The former couple’s divorce left people divided as they both accused each other. The politician accused the former Standard Group Chief Executive Officer of abandoning and failing to provide for his family together with the denial of conjugal rights and abuse.

On the other side, Sam accused the former Chief of Registrar of Judiciary of sleeping around and sometimes failing to come home. It is alleged that Sam once walked in on her then former wife on their matrimonial bed with another man.

Sam went on to get engaged to his new lover Faith Roho after they were granted the divorce by Milimani Commercial Courts Chief Magistrate PN Gesora. The Magistrate described the marriage as “irretrievably broken”. Before the divorce, it was reported that the couple had lived separately for four years. The marriage lasted for 25 years before the divorce. which was granted on January 8 this year.