Menu
Search
News

Hassan Joho’s wife files for divorce – Nairobi News

Date:

Joho-relaxing

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho enjoying a quiet private time. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s wife Madina Fazzini has filed for divorce.

In court papers seen by Nairobi News, Fazzini says her decade-long union to the high ranking politician had irretrievably broken down.

She also says that each party had moved on to lead a different life.

“There is little hope for reconciliation between both parties,” she said in the court papers at the Kadhi’s court in Mombasa.

Fazzini also paints a picture of a troubled relationship, suggesting Joho moved out of their matrimonial home after two years.

It forced her to relocate to Malindi town, where she is currently based.

The court has handed the flamboyant Joho two weeks to explain his side of the story.

Joho is the second governor, after Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, to experience a rocky relationship in the last six months.

Previous articleDying patients begging for my blood inspired donation drive— Kinyua

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Hassan Joho’s wife files for divorce – Nairobi News

kenyan -
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho enjoying a quiet...

Dying patients begging for my blood inspired donation drive— Kinyua

kenyan -
In mid-November last year, Emilio Kinyua faced a...

Cloudflare opens bug bounty program with rewards of up to $3,000

kenyan -
Bounty bounty programs have been gaining popularity in...

KICC records 60pc rebound in meetings, exhibitions

kenyan -
The Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. The Kenyatta...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Hassan Joho’s wife files for divorce – Nairobi News

News 0
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho enjoying a quiet...

Dying patients begging for my blood inspired donation drive— Kinyua

News 0
In mid-November last year, Emilio Kinyua faced a...

Cloudflare opens bug bounty program with rewards of up to $3,000

Tech news 0
Bounty bounty programs have been gaining popularity in...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.