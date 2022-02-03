Hassan Joho’s wife files for divorce – Nairobi News

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho enjoying a quiet private time. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s wife Madina Fazzini has filed for divorce.

In court papers seen by Nairobi News, Fazzini says her decade-long union to the high ranking politician had irretrievably broken down.

She also says that each party had moved on to lead a different life.

“There is little hope for reconciliation between both parties,” she said in the court papers at the Kadhi’s court in Mombasa.

Fazzini also paints a picture of a troubled relationship, suggesting Joho moved out of their matrimonial home after two years.

It forced her to relocate to Malindi town, where she is currently based.

The court has handed the flamboyant Joho two weeks to explain his side of the story.

Joho is the second governor, after Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, to experience a rocky relationship in the last six months.