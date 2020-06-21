Hatuendi kutukanwa - Ruto’s allies vow not to attend Jubilee PG meeting (Video).

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri and his colleague Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi openly vowed not to attend Jubilee’s Parliamentary Group meeting which will be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday 22 June, 2020, at Kenyatta International Conventional Centre.

The two lawmakers cited insults, threats, and intimidation as the reason as to why they will not be attending the meeting.

“Hiyo mkutano ya kesho yenye imeitwa hiyo ya PG kule KICC mimi mwenyewe siwezi attend kama nilivyosema wiki mbili zilizopita. Kwa wajumber wengi mimi naweza niko katikati hapo kwasababu niko na miaka thelathini na tisa ama arobaini lakini siwezi ruhusu mmtu yeyote kunitusi,” Oscar Sudi said.

He went on to state that they had welcomed the President with open hands to make the changes he wants and there was no reason for him to drag members from as far as Lowdar to attend a meeting full of insults.

“Ya pili ningeteka niongezee vile rafiki yangu amesema hapa, sisi tumapatia rais mikono wazi afanye mabadiliko yoyote anataka kufanya. Haina maana yoyote kuita PG. Haina maana yoyote kutoa watu kutoka kule Garissa, Eldoret, Bungoma, Lodwar wakuje waattend mkutano ya matusi,” he stated.

He added that since President Uhuru Kenyatta told them he wants to leave a good legacy, they will stick by his side and he can do whatever he wants since he already showed them that they are not stakeholders of the Jubilee party.

“Sisi tunataka tueleze rais kwasasababu alituambia anataka awache legacy mzuri sisi tunamuunga mkono abadilishe mawaziri abadilishe kila kitu chenye anataka kwasababu yeye alishatuonyesha ya kwamba we are not stakeholders wa Jubilee,” he added.

Kimani Ngunjiri on the other hand stressed out that he will not attend the meeting because, in the first PG meeting, President Uhuru Kenyatta insulted them and told them to leave.

“Na sitakosa aibu kwa kusema ukweli. PG yetu ya kwanza ile tulienda baada ya kuchaguliwa, Alivuruga sisi na akatukana sisi. Huwezi nitukana na mama yangu mimi. That’s the worst words you can tell me. Tukanyamaza na akatwambia tutoke,” he explained himself.