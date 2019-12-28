Home News Healing Wounds Pecked as Roselyn Akombe Tweets About Msando
News

Healing Wounds Pecked as Roselyn Akombe Tweets About Msando

By Edwin Ginni
Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe sent an emotional wave to Kenyans after tweeting a tribute to former colleague Chris Msando Photo: Chris Msando Source Facebook
  • Chris Msando former IEBC ICT manager was found murdered during the 2017 general election’s period
  • Former Commissioner Akombe sent an emotional wave to netizens after weeting a tribute to the fallen Chris Msando

In a post on her twitter account, Akombe who resigned her job and fled the country in 2007, noted that today would his 47th birthday if he could be alive.

The former commissioner added that Msando’s hard standing decision on preserving the integrity of the elections denied him the chance to live to see this day.

The tribute attracted a wave of mixed reactions from netizens. Most people expressed bitterness that its two years down the line with the cause to Msando’s death yet to be solved.

Another group of citizens attacked Ms Akombe for not helping with investigations to establish the cause for the murder.

Msando’s death hit controversial headlines in the 2017 electioneering period with Ex prime minister’s National Super Alliance(NASA) smelling foul of the murder.

NASA further claimed that some politicians might have staged the murder intending to gain access into the IEBC’s systems to manipulate the election results.

Previous articleGame plan 2022: What next for the Wiper Party leader-Kalonzo Musyoka?

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Game plan 2022: What next for the Wiper Party leader-Kalonzo Musyoka?

Fredrick Musila -
Party leaders have, for the longest time had to face political rebellion, insult, and public humiliations. It has been seen how the high in the...
Read more
News

Thieves Steal and Set Home Ablaze, Kirungurune-Imenti Central

Fredrick Musila -
It would be best if you were watchful and extra careful as the holiday season prepares to conclude. “Try to look at your neighbor’s...
Read more
News

Elachi Under Investigation Over Office Abuse and Fund misappropriation

Richard M Adrian -
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission bid to investigate the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms. Elachi.  EACC IS accusing her of alleged abuse of...
Read more
11,570FansLike
2,900FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Healing Wounds Pecked as Roselyn Akombe Tweets About Msando

News Edwin Ginni -
Chris Msando former IEBC ICT manager was found murdered during the 2017 general election’s period Former Commissioner Akombe sent an emotional wave to...
Read more

Game plan 2022: What next for the Wiper Party leader-Kalonzo Musyoka?

News Fredrick Musila -
Party leaders have, for the longest time had to face political rebellion, insult, and public humiliations. It has been seen how the high in the...
Read more

Thieves Steal and Set Home Ablaze, Kirungurune-Imenti Central

News Fredrick Musila -
It would be best if you were watchful and extra careful as the holiday season prepares to conclude. “Try to look at your neighbor’s...
Read more

Elachi Under Investigation Over Office Abuse and Fund misappropriation

News Richard M Adrian -
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission bid to investigate the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms. Elachi.  EACC IS accusing her of alleged abuse of...
Read more

Lucky Summer: A City Estate Turned Criminal Hub

News Fredrick Musila -
 Lucky Summer report In Kenya, the ghettos have advanced to house not only crowded houses but gangs and drug traffickers. It is in these ghettos...
Read more

Joseph Kinyua, Long Serving Economist who has Won Hearts of Kenyan Presidents

News Fredrick Musila -
Mr. Joseph Kinyua, Head of Public Service in the National Government has proved to be a diligent, hardworking officer who has won the hearts...
Read more

Sungusungu,Terror Gangs slowly Creeping Back to the Society

News Fredrick Musila -
Several years ago, it was the Mungiki, a few years later, it was Wakali Kwanza (the Mombasa machete-wielding group), now it is the SunguSungu...
Read more

Prison Warder and Police Officer Arrested Carrying 15kgs Bhang at Lerata

News Fredrick Musila -
As the war on corruption increases, officials and the general public continue to ignore continuous warnings and sensitizations. Corrupt police officers are among those exposed...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke