Healing Wounds Pecked as Roselyn Akombe Tweets About Msando

Chris Msando former IEBC ICT manager was found murdered during the 2017 general election’s period

Former Commissioner Akombe sent an emotional wave to netizens after weeting a tribute to the fallen Chris Msando

In a post on her twitter account, Akombe who resigned her job and fled the country in 2007, noted that today would his 47th birthday if he could be alive.

The former commissioner added that Msando’s hard standing decision on preserving the integrity of the elections denied him the chance to live to see this day.

He should have turned 47 today;

He should have been celebrating with his children and wife;

Ready for the New Year celebrations;

And a new school year for his kids;

But he sought to protect the integrity of our elections;

And for that he was silenced;#RIPChrisMsando pic.twitter.com/Jcu87p3EjL — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) December 28, 2019

The tribute attracted a wave of mixed reactions from netizens. Most people expressed bitterness that its two years down the line with the cause to Msando’s death yet to be solved.

If he really wanted to be alive today & celebrate this new year, he would have chosen the better options of resigning or fleeing as you did @DrRoselynAkombe . Life is too fragile & important to risk it or sacrifice in the name of 'integrity'. R. I. P. An Unfortunate occurrence — Mrs. President 🇰🇪 (@1stfemaleprezk) December 28, 2019

It's sad , painful to kill to ascend to power , whoever kills by the sword will die by the sword!!! — Frank Mtetezi 🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) December 28, 2019

He was one of us, a regular Kenyan serving his country and he had died in line of duty. His death should matter. — Moses Okoth (@mozzdeff) December 28, 2019

I know but unfortunately justice can’t bring him back this is the sad 😢 part — Jacqueline Hill (@mlimakenya) December 28, 2019

Another group of citizens attacked Ms Akombe for not helping with investigations to establish the cause for the murder.

You always want to appear to be the saint but we know very well you remained in IEBC even after Msando had been brutally murdered and organized for the shambolic election. Sit down! — Ja Loka (@_fels1) December 28, 2019

As you post there know you are enemy of Africa who can't help to change but to put more fire — Baba lucky (@Babalucky14) December 28, 2019

Msando’s death hit controversial headlines in the 2017 electioneering period with Ex prime minister’s National Super Alliance(NASA) smelling foul of the murder.

NASA further claimed that some politicians might have staged the murder intending to gain access into the IEBC’s systems to manipulate the election results.