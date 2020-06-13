Home Health Health Ministry calls on Kenyans to donate blood as situation in the...
Health Ministry calls on Kenyans to donate blood as situation in the country ‘challenging’

By Chuoyo Protus
blood bags
Blood bags after a donation. Photo - courtesy

The Ministry of Health has called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers and donate blood.

As the world prepares to mark World Blood Donor Day on Sunday, Health CAS, Dr Rashid Amann revealed that the situation in the country’s blood bank was challenging.

He revealed that the COVID-19 situation had made the situation worse.

Collection drop by half

“The situation of our blood bank in the country is challenging and we need your support to restock,” Dr Rashid said, “Prior to the COVID-19 situation, the KNBTS used to collect about 500 pints of blood every day. With the onset of COVID-19 in the country, the figures have dropped to 25 pints, which has caused a major strain on our blood bank.”

Thus, the Ministry said, to improve the situation, they collaborated with Facebook and Damu Sasa System. The two would help mobilize blood donors over the next few days.

Ministry improves capacity

The Ministry also posed an additional 22 more members of staff to the KNBTS.

The Health CAS, then led in the initiative by going to donate himself.

The Ministry has so far set 33 donation centres across the country for the service. It has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers for the exercise.

The WHO on blood donations

The World Health Organization guidelines stipulate that men are to donate blood every three months, while a woman would need to do it every four months.

Since the start of COVID-19 however, WHO stated that blood donation had reduced. They called out on people to donate, stating that it was safe to do so.

Donation safe even in COVID-19 crisis

“Giving blood during COVID-19 is safe, provided physical distancing and hygiene measures are respected.” The Organization said.

Thus, perhaps you could take some time off on Sunday (World Blood Donation Day) and donate some.

