Heartbreaking! The story of Nairobi Half Life writer, Potash

Nairobi Half Life (NHL) was the ‘it’ movie in Kenya a while back. One of the most successful Kenyan movies of all time, it was a hit among both locals and beyond our borders.

The movie tells the story of an aspiring actor who comes to Nairobi to pursue his dreams. However, the reality is not that straight forward as he comes face-to-face with Nairobi’s life of crime as he is robbed upon arrival.

The doctor behind the script was one thoughtful writer, Charles Potash Matathia.

Even before Nairobi Half-Life, his resume was already impressive. He worked as a writer and an editor at Kwani?. His story, Some Gikuyu Words, also did well among the literary community.

Potash was picked, alongside actress, Serah Mwihaki, to weave the NHL script to life.

Movie success

Needless to say, once the story was on our screens, it took off, gaining a life of its own. Unfortunately, Potash’s own life never quite followed the movie. Like a flame that burnt fiercely and quickly, he went missing from our collective consciousness not long after.

As such, yesterday, when a Kenyan shared the video of Potash Charles Matathia in the state he was in, many people had their hearts broken.

His story has been trending for the better part of Thursday morning.

Such a gifted soul shouldn't waste.

Many Kenyans have come out to call for support of Potash, who lives in the streets of Wangige in Kiambu County.

For many, this was a brutal reminder of the tender grounds that is the Kenya film industry. For others, it was an emotional moment, a reminder of neglect.

Wait the same Nairobi half life that was buzzing all over kenya a few years ago 🤔🤔😱 how does discovered talent fade all the way back to the streets? So sad — AndeQar (@AndeQar) February 19, 2020

Brilliant mind

Many who have met him describe him as a brilliant mind. He is an alumnus of the University of Nairobi, having studied Sociology and Philosophy. And indeed, he says he his still working on screenplays in the video.

This is not the first time that his story has been highlighted.

On August 2018, the Nation ran his story in one of their dailies. At that point, Potash was living at Rewind 254, a rehab centre in Wangige Market run by a clinician, Timothy Mbugua.

Potash admitted to having struggled with drug addiction. Thus, when he checked into a rehab centre for his problem, he fell out of touch with his Nairobi Half Life peers.

But that did not stop him from still working on his scripts. Indeed, he had three scripts at that point. Who knows how many he has by now.

Broken dreams

For a man with such a glowing reputation, the current state that he is in indeed, makes one want to choke in tears. For all that he has done, his life on the street is the worst-case scenario that no one would have thought of or envisioned when he was at the centre of attention during Nairobi Half Life’s taxi down the runway.

At this story of Potash, then, is an intersection of the drug problem that many youths are grappling with as well as the precarious state of the Kenya art scene. For those from underprivileged households, the repercussions of drugs and crime are dire, as the recovery is costly. All as Nairobi Half Life put it.

Then, the state of the Kenya art scene sees artists struggle for consistent gigs and income. As such, without connections or a killer talent that would keep one consistently employed, the streets loom large.

Yet, it would be too simplistic to declare that true. Potash has been described as brilliant (killer talent), and he had the connections. As such, the complexities of living all show from this one story, the story of talent wasting away on the Kenyan streets.

Indeed, this is not what Potash would have thought of his life. And if you can help Potash, please do.