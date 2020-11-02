HELB rejects new proposal to extend payment plan

The Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB) has opposed recent proposals to extend students’ grace repayment period to four years instead of one.

Speaking on Sunday the 1st of November 2020, HELB CEO Charles Ringera said it was not possible. He further explained that changing the repayment period would significantly affect other HELB beneficiaries.

According to him, the government should come up with other measures to deal with the issues facing the graduates.

“The only remedy would be to either reduce the number of student beneficiaries or reduce the amount allocated to each student,” Ringera stated.

Ringera further explained that if the changes stake place, then there would be some adverse effects on the management. These effects would also trickle down, causing a ripple effect on HELB beneficiaries.

BBI faces opposition.

The HELB CEO was opposing a recent proposal by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) seeking to extend the grace repayment period. The BBI aims to extend the grace period to four years, seeing a lot of graduates default the loan.

The original HELB act was formulated in 1995, and it only gives student beneficiaries a window period of one year before HELB starts charging interest on the loans.

The BBI also discourages HELB from charging interest on beneficiaries who have not yet gotten employment. According to the report, HELB should only charge interest if the beneficiary has secured him/herself employment.

Currently, the HELB board issues ksh 43,000 to 68,000 to students to aid in financial struggles in tertiary institutions.

HELB CEO Ringera was speaking during a virtual conference meeting hosted by the Commission for University Education.

The conference was aiming at analysing the preparedness of learning institutions to the Covid-19 pandemic. Stakeholders were also to come up with ways of advancing the education sector.

However, students beneficiaries took to social media praising the BBI move to allow a more extended grace period.