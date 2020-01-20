Home News HELB writes off student loans worth Ksh.55.6 million
News

HELB writes off student loans worth Ksh.55.6 million

By Connie Mukenyi
HELB writes off student loans worth 55.6million
HELB has decided to write off debt after discovering the defaulters were not alive.

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) was forced to write off millions of shillings worth of debt owed.

Charles Ringera revealed in a statement the board was left with no option but to erase the debt. This was after they discovered the debt was acquired by 653 students who have already passed away. This has resulted in HELB undergoing millions of losses as there is nothing much that can be done.

According to Charles, 111 out of the 653 student loan defaulters lost their lives during the Garissa University terror attack that occurred in April. 147 students met their untimely death during that tragic event.

Ringera explains currently HELB is unable to provide financial assistance to qualified needy students. Academic year 2019/2020 will see 113,953 students not receive full amounts of the money they had applied for. This as a result of the crippling debt amount of money not yet repaid.

HELB is facing struggles in recovering 4.9 billion shillings to facilitate the targeted 15.5 billion shillings allocated until the end of the financial year in June 2020.

Charles explains a third of the 370,000 applicants in TVET colleges and universities will not receive any loans for the remaining part of the academic year 2019/2020.

According to HELB statistics, former students have failed to pay back 7.7 billion shillings. Charles insists that without former beneficiaries remitting payment, the board will not have enough money to loan the students.

As a result of this fund shortage, Charles and his team have resulted in very aggressive and harsh ways of trying to recover the funds.

HELB threat to defaulters

In November 2019, HELB threatened to publish pictures and names of loan defaulters in local newspapers if they did not finish paying up their loan on time. The threat to publish would take effect 30 days after the notice was made public.

According to the released statement, defaulters from the year 1975 to date will be made public. This was a move that was met by a lot of ridicule and condemnation by Kenyans.

Kenyans blamed the lack of jobs as the main reason why former students were defaulting. This sad state of the country was reflected in the Wajinga Nyinyi hit song by King Kaka. ” Fununu ni ati system ya education ni ya uduu. Is it true? That’s why umepeleka mtoi wako akasomee maju. While graduates wanashika placards kwa traffic. Mtu wa Acturial Science anataka kujimada, so tragic”

As of 31st December 2019, HELB was pursuing 78,328 former students who have defaulted their loan repayment according to the HELB Act.

