Here’s timetable on when all 18 presidential aspirants will appear before IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released a timetable indicating when each of the 18 presidential aspirants will appear before the Commission for clearance.
IEBC has set Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi as the clearance venue.
Deputy President William Ruto will appear before the electoral board on Saturday, June 4, the same day as Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, though at different times.
Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga will appear before the commission on June 5.
The Commission will seek to establish whether the aspirants have complied with all its requirements, including valid nomination certificate or clearance by the Registrar of Political Parties, certified list of supporters from all the 47 counties, at least a Bachelor’s degree, proof of nationality, proof of registration as a voter in Kenya, duly signed and dated Code of Conduct, compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution and Sh200,000 nomination fee.
Below is the timetable of when the aspirants will appear before the IEBC:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Peter Mumbiko King’ori (Independent): 2pm
Justus Juma (Justice and Freedom Party): 3pm
Monday, May 30, 2022
Prof. George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) 8am
Walter Mongare (Umoja Summit Party) 10am
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Dorothy Kemunto Nyangaori (Independent) 2pm
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Gibson Ngaruiya Nganga (Independent) 10am
Thursday, June 2, 2022
James Kamau (Independent) 11am
Friday, June 3, 2022
Jeremiah Nyagah (Independent) 9am
Jane Juliet Munyeki (Independent) 12 noon
Saturday, June 4, 2022
William Samoei Ruto (UDA) 11am
Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) 2pm
David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) 3pm
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja) 10am
Dr Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance) 2pm
George Munyottah (Independent) 3pm
Monday, June 6, 2022
Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) 11am
Muthiora Eliudi Kiriara (Independent) 2pm
Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili) 3pm.