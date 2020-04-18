Home Health Hiding in plain sight: Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases majority, poses threat in fight
By Chuoyo Protus
COVID-19 asymptomatic people majority
COVID-19 image. Asymptomatic people are majority. courtesy

China has revealed that most of the people who tested positive for the new coronavirus were asymptomatic.

The virus is contagious, even when the patient is asymptomatic.

Cases could be higher than reported

In a revelation that could explain why the disease has spread so fast around the world, China’s National Health Commission revealed that among 6,764 people who tested positive for the virus, only 1,297 developed symptoms.

Mi Feng, the spokesman for China’s National Health Commission, revealed while speaking to a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

The revelation that a considerable number of the infected do not show outward symptoms may then mean that COVID-19 sick people may be more than official numbers.

Symptoms new to doctors

For the moment, researchers are still trying to look into asymptomatic cases. They believe that asymptomatic cases do show symptoms. However, doctors do not yet know all signs they need to look for.

Some mild symptoms of COVID-19 include loss of smell and taste.

The finding could go a long way in helping improve ways in which countries of the world are tackling the pandemic.

COVID-19 has so far infected over 2.1 million people worldwide and killed over 140,000.

Moves to curb the spread

With asymptomatic cases ending up as the majority, enforcing quarantine then, and lockdown if possible, could go a long way in helping slow the rate of infections. This move would allow some semblance of normalcy to return soon

The quarantine would allow the asymptomatic people to shelter in place. This allows them to see out the infections without infecting those who then develop symptoms later.

Hiding in plain sight

The conclusion by the report in the study, covered by Sharon Chen of Bloomberg, shows that the number of asymptomatic people could be higher than the 6,764 people. This is because those who show no signs would not seek out testing on their own.

And it is this ability of the virus to hide in plain sight that makes it so contagious. The relatively low mortality rate becomes a primary concern as more people get infected.

