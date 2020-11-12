High end estate residents up in arms against mortuary noise

Milimani estate residents in Kisumu are up in arms against a mortuary in the area for too much noise.

The locals have urged the county government to shut down the mortuary located at Nightingale hospital for pollution.

According to the residents, mourners who gathered at the institution wailed loudly while honking cars, which disrupted their peace.

The county government issued a vacating notice to the facility stating it can’t run a mortuary in a residential area.

Mr Abala Wanga, the acting Kisumu city manager, further said the hospital didn’t have an operating license to run the mortuary.

Abala gave the hospital a two-week ultimatum, adding that it should only have a private holding for bodies.

“Starting from the date of this notice, you will no longer operate a mortuary within a residential neighbourhood,” read the letter sent to Nightingale’s management.

No bad motive intended

On their part, the hospital argued of not having an ill motive. The hospital administrator also stated they charge higher fees to discourage people from keeping dead bodies at the facility.

He added a mortuary wasn’t Nightingale main operation; hence it didn’t receive many dead bodies.

Moreover, Wanga added that the county government would issue a circular discouraging people from burying the dead within the city.

He cautioned people from informal settlements of Obunga, Nyalenda, Manyatta, and Bandami from burying their dead relatives in the city.

He advised people to bury the deceased in public cemeteries instead.

He added that by having graves all around the city, it would make it impossible to expand roads and other amenities.

The city manager also added that for Kisumu to meet the standard of other cities, they needed regulations.