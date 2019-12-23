Home News Hiking of Fares Hit Kenyans Traveling Upcountry.
Hiking of Fares Hit Kenyans Traveling Upcountry.

By kenyan

Commuters queue at Kangaroo Shuttle Services Stage in Nakuru town

Even with the hike in fares every Christmas season, you won’t miss seeing heavy traffic on booking, confusion on the narrow downtown streets, and trolley boys cashing in on transporting heavy loads from point A to point B offices all over the country. Just today morning, we could witness large crowds gathered at designated spots with huge travel bags and children beside the bustle.

On interviewing some commuters, we learned that some have been at the booking station as early as 5:30 am and have not yet departed. One Mr. Collins Asieche, who is eager to get to his rural home in the slopes of Kakamega town, told of how he has been at the booking station since 4 am and is yet to get a transport solution. “I am so eager to get to my home and see my family. The last time I saw them was in January, and I cannot miss to see them this holiday.”

This is, however, not a new spectacle in Kenya. Many Kenyans choose to travel on the later dates of the month when fares are high, and the transport system is a total mess. January awaits the travelers who will be focusing on getting back to Nairobi.

