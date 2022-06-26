Hindus in Kenya mark second annual cultural celebrations

Over 2,000 Indians on Saturday gathered to mark the annual Hindu Cultural Celebration, which was held at a premier club along Forest Road in Nairobi.

The event has seen participants celebrate unity, diversity and national integration.

Speaking during the official opening of the event, Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Virander Paul who was the chief guest called on locals to join Hindus in the celebrating their 75 years of independence and the bond between the two countries.

“The two countries share a history of friendship during good and bad times,” he said.

The two-day event showcases Hindu culture, ranging from the world’s most embraced spiritual and health sport yoga which has gained prominence in Kenya, Indian food, games, traditional medicine, cultural attires, traditional music and arts, religious songs and traditional dances among others.

The event comes to a close on Sunday with over 25 government officials expected to be part of the evening cultural activities and games.

Last year, the event was canceled due to Covid-19 with the Hindu community choosing to donate over Sh100 million in support of Kenyans who had been affected by the pandemic.

The donations saw the birth of mobile health clinics which supported the vulnerable in communities by enabling them access medical assistance.

Most Hindus run successful businesses in Kenya some of which are in the third and fourth generation.