Historic Agikuyu Mass Entry to Sugoi

Activities in Eldoret town today stopped for some time after a group of elders from the Agikuyu community all over the country made their way to Sugoi, making a galant entry into Eldoret town.

This was a historic move full of joy by the Agikuyu people who were about 4000, led by Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri. Before this delegation, the first meet was at Eldoret sports club then they proceeded to the town to meet their fellow Kalenjin elders from Songai.

“Ooh my God, Eldoret town residents have come to receive us, as the Agikuyu delegates enter Sugoi. What a historic event that Agikuyu elders have crossed the river Sosiani in Eldoret town to be received by their fellow Kalenjin elders on the other side of the river. This symbolizes a sign of unity between us and nobody can separate the two communities, I take this chance to thank the residents for their humble welcome” Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said.

This merge between the elders of both sides was celebrated through sharing of the sweetest Kalenjin drink known as mursik before the two groups were taken to the well-known political ground in Eldoret town were declarations were made from the two communities regarding their social and political unity.

Addressing the residents in the Serevin hotel, Bahati member of parliament thanked the local people for their key input of ensuring that no conflict is made in the region. The MP said the unity that was shown by the elders of the two communities was the entry point of boarding the same vehicle of brotherhood.

In addition, he said that the people of these groups are one and nothing should separate them and due to that, the priority of the Kalenjin people is to welcome the Agikuyu counterparts. He urged all to focus on getting their common agendas met in years to come.