History made – Sauti Sol features on Netflix’s first African original series official soundtrack

Kenyan Boy-band group Sauti Sol seems to be making history day in day out after the group produced the official soundtrack for Netflix’s first African original series dubbed Queen Sono.

The group was in South Africa for its premiere and took to its social media account to announce the spectacular news to its fans. The group also revealed that it produced the soundtrack alongside South African songbird Sho Madjozi.

“HISTORY! ✊🏿– This is @neflix‘s first African original and we’re on the official soundtrack w/ @shomadjozi & @realblackmotion . Cc @queensononetflix @netflixsa #QueenSono,” read the caption.

The series is about a highly trained South African spy who takes on her most dangerous mission while facing changing relationships in her personal life. The series stars are: Pearl Thusi, Vuvo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuran, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Maphumulo, Abigail Kubeka, Connie Chiume Otto Nobela and James Ngcobo.

Sauti Sol recently signed a recording deal with record label Universal Music Africa, a division of one of the world’s largest music label Universal Music group. The group is also riding high on its new song dubbed Suzanna which is of its new album titled MIDNIGHT TRAIN.

Here is the song: