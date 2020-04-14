Homa Bay County purchases PPEs worth Ksh3.8 million for the fight against Covid-19

The county government of Homa Bay has acquired Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Ksh3.8 million to help the medics in the fight against Covid-19.

Additionally, the development partners have provided two ambulances to support the fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

The equipment includes face masks, hand washing gel, thermometer guns, headgears, and disposable gowns among others.

The County’s Director of Medical Services, Mr. Gordon Okomo, alongside Finance Chief Officer Noah Otieno, Disaster Management Director Eliud Onyango, and Director of Procurement Mr. Samson Okumu yesterday led the distribution of the PPEs to different health facilities within the county.

Among the facilities that received the equipment are Homa Bay Referral Hospital, Malela Covid-19 isolation center, and eight other sub-county hospitals.

Mr. Okomo stated that the equipment would boost the confidence of health workers while handling Coronavirus patients and that they would be able to perform their duty in a manner that protects them from catching the virus.

He added that the two new ambulances would also supplement the response in the fight against the virus.

“These ambulances have facilities for supporting life; hence they are convenient for patients whose lives are in danger,” Okomo stated.

Onyango urged the health workers to take good care of the equipment so they can be used for the right purpose.

“We expect health workers to handle the equipment carefully and ensure they are not stolen,” said Mr. Onyango, adding that Governor Cyprian Awiti’s administration had formed a select committee to spearhead the fight against Covid-19.

He also stated that the county had acquired a toll-free hotline (0800721138), which people can call in case of any signs and symptoms of Coronavirus.

Onyango further said that they were considering several preventive measures in the fight against the deadly virus even though the county had not confirmed any case yet. He said that the county had begun distributing sanitizers to boda-boda operators.