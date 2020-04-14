Home News Homa Bay County purchases PPEs worth Ksh3.8 million for the fight against...
News

Homa Bay County purchases PPEs worth Ksh3.8 million for the fight against Covid-19

By Erick Flavour
Homa Bay County Director of Medical Srvices Gordon Okomo (in black shirt) explaining functions of Personal Protective Equipment

The county government of Homa Bay has acquired Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Ksh3.8 million to help the medics in the fight against Covid-19.

Additionally, the development partners have provided two ambulances to support the fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

The equipment includes face masks, hand washing gel, thermometer guns, headgears, and disposable gowns among others.

The County’s Director of Medical Services, Mr. Gordon Okomo, alongside Finance Chief Officer Noah Otieno, Disaster Management Director Eliud Onyango, and Director of Procurement Mr. Samson Okumu yesterday led the distribution of the PPEs to different health facilities within the county.

Among the facilities that received the equipment are Homa Bay Referral Hospital, Malela Covid-19 isolation center, and eight other sub-county hospitals.

Mr. Okomo stated that the equipment would boost the confidence of health workers while handling Coronavirus patients and that they would be able to perform their duty in a manner that protects them from catching the virus.

He added that the two new ambulances would also supplement the response in the fight against the virus.

“These ambulances have facilities for supporting life; hence they are convenient for patients whose lives are in danger,” Okomo stated.

Onyango urged the health workers to take good care of the equipment so they can be used for the right purpose.

“We expect health workers to handle the equipment carefully and ensure they are not stolen,” said Mr. Onyango, adding that Governor Cyprian Awiti’s administration had formed a select committee to spearhead the fight against Covid-19.

He also stated that the county had acquired a toll-free hotline (0800721138), which people can call in case of any signs and symptoms of Coronavirus.

Onyango further said that they were considering several preventive measures in the fight against the deadly virus even though the county had not confirmed any case yet. He said that the county had begun distributing sanitizers to boda-boda operators.

Previous articlePolice faulted for escape of 32 people from a quarantine facility in Mandera

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Police faulted for escape of 32 people from a quarantine facility in Mandera

Erick Flavour -
Police are on the spot after 32 people who were forced into quarantine in El Wak, Mandera County, escaped from the facility. The 32 individuals...
Read more
News

Tenants in kisumu beat up their landlord for allegedly switching off electricity

Connie Mukenyi -
A landlord in Kisumu is nursing severe injuries in ICU after his tenants gave him a thorough beating. According to the angry tenants, they...
Read more
Entertainment

Diamond is a woman eater. I don’t work with people with no morals, Azziad turns down Wasafi job offer

Stanley Kasee -
Kenyan Tik-Tok sensation Azziad Nasenya has blasted Diamond while declining a gig by Tanzania's Wasafi TV saying the bongo star has no morals, and...
Read more
15,533FansLike
3,435FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Homa Bay County purchases PPEs worth Ksh3.8 million for the fight against Covid-19

News Erick Flavour -
The county government of Homa Bay has acquired Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Ksh3.8 million to help the medics in the fight against Covid-19. Additionally,...
Read more

Police faulted for escape of 32 people from a quarantine facility in Mandera

County News Erick Flavour -
Police are on the spot after 32 people who were forced into quarantine in El Wak, Mandera County, escaped from the facility. The 32 individuals...
Read more

Tenants in kisumu beat up their landlord for allegedly switching off electricity

News Connie Mukenyi -
A landlord in Kisumu is nursing severe injuries in ICU after his tenants gave him a thorough beating. According to the angry tenants, they...
Read more

John Apwejoye’s manager claims Ruth Matete tried killing her husband severally

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
A man claiming to be the manager of the late John Apewajoye has come out claiming that he did not die of burns. However,...
Read more

Tell Mulamwah to take tequila shot – Kamene Goro shouts as she calls comedian hypocrite

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan online comedian Mulamwah threatened to quit comedy citing cyberbullying but KISS 100 radio show host Kamene Goro is having none of it as...
Read more

Singer Weezdom quits gospel music

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Eastlands Most Beloved recording label signee Weezdom has announced that he will no longer be doing gospel music. In a post seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the...
Read more

Diamond is a woman eater. I don’t work with people with no morals, Azziad turns down Wasafi job offer

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Kenyan Tik-Tok sensation Azziad Nasenya has blasted Diamond while declining a gig by Tanzania's Wasafi TV saying the bongo star has no morals, and...
Read more

From Betty Kyallo to Jalang’o – Celebrities show Mulamwah support after burning popular shirt, quits comedy due to cyberbulling

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan online comedian Kendrick Mulamwah threatened to quit comedy citing cyberbullying but his fellow celebrities came to offer him a shoulder to lean on. In...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke