Homa Bay records first case as COVID-19 numbers hit 262

Sixteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya.

The new infections bring to 262 the number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya, CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed in a press briefing today.

Two more die, seven more recover

Additionally, two more people succumbed to the illness, bringing the total death toll in the country to 13.

However, there was some good news as seven more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total of recoveries to 60.

This then means that the number of active cases in the country at 189.

Higher samples, higher figures

“In the last 24 hours, we have tested 1,115. Out of these, 16 have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.” CS Kagwe revealed.

“You have noticed that the higher the samples, the higher the number of cases.” CS Kagwe said, “This speaks both to the urgency to test Kenyans in the targeted areas and for every Kenyan to assume that the person next to you is a contact who could be carrying the disease.”

Of these, 15 were Kenyan, while were one was a foreigner. None of them had a travel history outside the country. Additionally, none of them was from quarantine areas.

Nine of these people were from Nairobi, five from Mombasa and one from Homa bay county.

The CS also thanked the doctors and nurses for helping the patients recover.

Ignorance and recklessness

Mutahi Kagwe delivered the news even as he revealed that some Kenyans were willfully disregarding safety measures put in place to control the spread of the virus.

He explained that a group of people travelled to Homa bay under the pretext of going for a funeral. They had an empty coffin to boot.

Of these, the driver tested positive for the COVID-19.

The defiance of a few Kenyans to the health directives indeed, put in danger many who many otherwise be following the guidelines.