Home Health Homa Bay records first case as COVID-19 numbers hit 262
HealthNews

Homa Bay records first case as COVID-19 numbers hit 262

By Chuoyo Protus
Mutahi Kagwe COVID-19 updates
Mutahi Kagwe during his daily briefing. The number of cases have risen to 262. Photo - Courtesy

Sixteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya.

The new infections bring to 262 the number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya, CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed in a press briefing today.

Two more die, seven more recover

Additionally, two more people succumbed to the illness, bringing the total death toll in the country to 13.

However, there was some good news as seven more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total of recoveries to 60.

This then means that the number of active cases in the country at 189.

Higher samples, higher figures

“In the last 24 hours, we have tested 1,115. Out of these, 16 have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.” CS Kagwe revealed.

“You have noticed that the higher the samples, the higher the number of cases.” CS Kagwe said, “This speaks both to the urgency to test Kenyans in the targeted areas and for every Kenyan to assume that the person next to you is a contact who could be carrying the disease.”

Of these, 15 were Kenyan, while were one was a foreigner. None of them had a travel history outside the country. Additionally, none of them was from quarantine areas.

Nine of these people were from Nairobi, five from Mombasa and one from Homa bay county.

The CS also thanked the doctors and nurses for helping the patients recover.

Ignorance and recklessness

Mutahi Kagwe delivered the news even as he revealed that some Kenyans were willfully disregarding safety measures put in place to control the spread of the virus.

He explained that a group of people travelled to Homa bay under the pretext of going for a funeral. They had an empty coffin to boot.

Of these, the driver tested positive for the COVID-19.

The defiance of a few Kenyans to the health directives indeed, put in danger many who many otherwise be following the guidelines.

Previous articleKenya to evacuate citizens from China
Next articleChinese continue racism against Africans over COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Chinese continue racism against Africans over COVID-19

Chuoyo Protus -
Racism against Africans by Chinese people continues after more videos emerged of racist attacks and discrimination. In one video, an African woman is denied entry...
Read more
News

Kenya to evacuate citizens from China

Tracy Nabwile -
The Kenyan government has asked Kenyans living in China who want to come home to file their contact details as soon as possible. The...
Read more
News

IMF warning on global economy

Pat Kay -
Kristalina Georgieva the Managing Director of IMF has warned against a severe recession on the world's economy. It has been reported that the world...
Read more
15,553FansLike
3,438FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Chinese continue racism against Africans over COVID-19

News Chuoyo Protus -
Racism against Africans by Chinese people continues after more videos emerged of racist attacks and discrimination. In one video, an African woman is denied entry...
Read more

Homa Bay records first case as COVID-19 numbers hit 262

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Sixteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya. The new infections bring to 262 the number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya, CS Mutahi...
Read more

Kenya to evacuate citizens from China

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Kenyan government has asked Kenyans living in China who want to come home to file their contact details as soon as possible. The...
Read more

IMF warning on global economy

News Pat Kay -
Kristalina Georgieva the Managing Director of IMF has warned against a severe recession on the world's economy. It has been reported that the world...
Read more

Here are the 8 estates Matingi’i revealed are coronavirus hotspots

News Connie Mukenyi -
Fred Matiang'i the interior Cabinet Secretary has come up with a list of 8 neighbourhoods in Nairobi who he refers to coronavirus hotspots. According to...
Read more

Stevo simple boy throws shade at Mulamwah after sharing a photo of Flaqo and Tick Tock queen Aziadd

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Musician Stevo Simple Boy took to social media throwing shade at Mulamwah. This was after he posted a photo of comedian Flaqo and the...
Read more

Hiding in plain sight: Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases majority, poses threat in fight

Health Chuoyo Protus -
China has revealed that most of the people who tested positive for the new coronavirus were asymptomatic. The virus is contagious, even when the patient...
Read more

Okiya Omtatah loses daughter after abrupt illness

News Connie Mukenyi -
Okiya Omtatah, a renowned activist, is a sad parent after his daughter Maryanne Marysiana succumbed to acute malaria. The beautiful Maryanne was in the intensive...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke