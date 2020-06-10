Hospital discharges 6 Bishop Wanjiru’s staff before they test negative

Televangelist Bishop Wanjiru shocked the nation after she left hospital within one week of ailing with covid-19. This was on the 30th of May 2020, where the Aghakhan Hospital released her after she tested negative for two coronavirus tests.

According to the bishop, she went to the hospital after she experienced food poisoning. However, the doctor suggested that she should also have a coronavirus test. When the results came out, Wanjiru was positive. Consequent days saw her spending her time in the ICU, but she managed to fight for her health and recover.

“I didn’t go to the hospital because of the flu or a cough, I came here because of food poisoning, and after two days is when I was tested for Covid-19 and found to be positive. It is the quick response that saved my life,” the bishop said.

However, six of her staff remained at the hospital for further testing and medication. 8 days later, and the six left the hospital. This was despite the six not being sure of their status since the hospital had not tested them.

Home-based care.

On this note, Bishop Wanjiru took them to a private healthcare facility. She also provided two of them housing since they did not have favorable conditions for home-based care.

This was in line with the Ministry of Health strides to have coronavirus asymptomatic patients receive home-based care. According to the MoH, this would help in decongesting hospitals and easing the pressure on the facilities.

“The asymptomatic if they turn out to be of low risk, then we can be able to remove them from where we are now keeping them which is health facilities and think of alternatives that will then free up those facilities for those who need those clinical management facilities,” Health CAS Rashid Aman said.

This bed shortage in hospitals came after the MoH announced the lack of coronavirus testing kits in the country. According to the health officials, the country has 5000 samples backlog after the nation ran out of testing reagents.