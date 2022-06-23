How Senate leadership changes played out in 12th Parliament

The tenure of the 12th Parliament Senate came with its own fair share of ups and downs for the legislators.

Some were shown the door and others were promoted after the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

When the second senate came into existence after the 2017 General elections, Senator Kindiki Kithure was the Deputy Speaker while Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was the Leader of the Majority Party.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was the Majority Whip.

However, when senators decided to politically align themselves against their own party ( Jubilee), the axe fell on them.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar replaced Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure as Deputy Speaker.

Kindiki was removed after a majority vote in May 2020.

Kamar was elected after the all the competitors withdrew their candidature following ‘negotiations’.

Kamar was facing competition from Isaac Mwaura (nominated – Jubilee), Judith Pareno (nominated – ODM), Steward Madzayo (Kilifi – ODM) and Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga – Independent).

Senator Judith Pareno, however, issued a statement just hours before the election was held at the Senate about his withdrawal from the race.

“Following consultations with the leadership of my party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), I hereby give notice of my withdrawal as a candidate for election as Deputy Speaker of the Senate. Thank you,” the statement addressed to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka read.

“We have negotiated and we are leaving it to Kamar. She should be unopposed,” Pareno said.

On his part, Senator Isaac Mwaura endorsed Kamar.

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio also replaced Elgeyo- Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as Leader of the Majority Party.

The changes were effected following a Jubilee Coalition Senate Parliamentary Group Meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Poghisio was being deputised by Isiolo senator Fatuma Dullo Adan.

Nakuru senator Susan Kihika was replaced by Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata who was later replaced by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Kihika was removed from the position on May 12, 2020.

Kang’ata, was ousted for warming up to Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp.

Kang’ata had held the post for nine months following the ejection of his predecessor.

The Star learnt that senators allied to President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga christened ‘the handshake team’ met and struck a deal to avoid competition for the seat.