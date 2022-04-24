How the military will honour President Mwai Kibaki



The late President Mwai Kibaki during a past State function. [File, Standard]



The country will be mourning the third President for the better part of this week, until he is finally laid to rest on Saturday, April 30.

President Mwai Kibaki will be buried at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Being a state-run funeral, his final sendoff has been taken over by the military, which is expected to perform certain rituals and honours to show respect for the departed former Head of State.

Following the announcement of his demise on Friday, April 22 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the subsequent funeral and burial arrangements, the following military procedures will be carried out:

The cortege will leave the funeral home at 07:05 a.m. on Monday, April 25 and will be conveyed to Parliament Buildings.

The casket will be draped in the National Flag and escorted by the Family of the late President Mwai Kibaki (Third (3rd) President).

From Lee Funeral Home, the Procession shall make its way to Parliament through Valley Road then to Kenyatta Avenue through-to- Parliament Way.

A Military 3 Guard of Honor will be mounted along Parliament Road for the entry procession into Parliament.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Head of State and Government) shall arrive at Parliament Buildings at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, to receive the body of the Retired President and commence the three days of lying-in-state.

All-State Officials including the Chief Justice and Speakers of the Bicameral house will be in the precincts of Parliament by 09:00 a.m.

The public viewing at Parliament Buildings will be between 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday 26th April 2022 and Wednesday, 27th April 2022.

President Kibaki’s body will lie in state in Parliament from Monday, April 25, 2022, to Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for public viewing.

Then on Friday, the military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make their way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National State Funeral.

During his burial, the departed former Head of State will be accorded full military protocols, which include, the conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honors and a 19 gun-salute.