Huddah Monroe donates walking aids to kids with special needs

By Alfred Kiura
Huddah Monroe comes to the aid of needy kids.

Socialite Huddah Monroe showed her good side once more after she donated modern standing/walking aids, clothes and wipes to children with special needs in Mathare.

Mathare Community Organizer Billan Ojiwa took to his Instagram account to thank the former Big Brother Africa contestant for the good gesture.

This comes a few weeks after the Huddah Cosmetics C.E.O offered to bail out a distressed man by the name Daniel Njonjo Mwangi who head-butted a police officer in court while refusing to be taken into custody after failing to raise Ksh. 20,000 cash bail. Mwangi had been accused of preparing to commit a felony.

Last year, Ojiwa who is the Kanu Youth Congress Chairman went missing after he told his friends that he had gone to the Retreat Centre in Karen to “cool off.” His disappearance raised eyebrows with his wife Nerima Wako being suspected of playing a role in his disappearance. However, days later he was found safe and sound.

Huddah Monroe gifts needy kids with standing aids kits and clothes.

While confirming her husband had been found in a previous interview, his wife cleared the air explaining that her husband had been under pressure and needed some time alone. She went on to say that he had checked himself into a center in Karen

In 2013, he unsuccessfully ran for the Mathare Constituency seat. He is also known for his Ficha Uchi Initiative which gives uniforms to needy kids.

