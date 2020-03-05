I am still young – Akothee wants baby number six but not ready to settle down

Award-winning Kenyan songstress Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has come out to state that she wants baby number six as she is still young.
The Yuko Moyoni singer took to her social media pages to also reveal that she did not want to commit to any relationship as she was not ready to settle down.
The Akothee Safaris C.E.O stressed out that the next baby daddy should know that they would not be dating as it would be just having a baby with no strings attached.
“But number 6 is a must 💪We the independent women, also have choices, (follow me at your own risk) I am looking for baby daddy number 6 ( we ain’t dating, we won’t date, just a baby period, no strings attached,” read part of the post.
After all is said and done, I have one life ,I will live it this way @weston_hotel goodmorning babes ❤❤ I will also have a baby ,and I dont want commitment with anyone, I am not ready to settle down, I am still very young 🤣🤣❤🤣❤, but number 6 is Amust 💪We the independent women,also have choices, ( follow me at your own risk) I am looking for baby daddy number 6 ( we ain't dating, we wont date , just a baby period ,no strings attached 🤣🤣🤣) 🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️
Akothee recently stated that no man will ever lure her into getting unnecessary children. She also revealed the painful words that one of her baby daddy’s told her before he left her. The mother of five opened up saying that he told her that she was too tight and he never enjoyed intimacy with her.
He also went on to tell her that she had too many children after he found her with three kids and was pregnant with his to make them four.
Akothee is currently riding high on her new song dubbed Mwiituasa. She recently revealed that she wasted a whooping Ksh. 4000,000 on a music video that garnered not more than 300,000 views on YouTube.
Her Excellency Mrs President of single mothers , Goodmorning to you all, I should let you know that I have been invited & will be traveling to Israel katasi @akotheefoundation , To God be be the glory jerusalem here I come🏃♂️❤💪🙏🏾🙏🏾 REMEMBER AKOTHEE FOUNDATION IS YOU AND ME 👉👉@akotheefoundation Proverbs 31 :: spend your strength on women, your vigor on those who ruin kings. lest they drink and forget what the law decrees, and deprive all the oppressed of their rights. … Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy."
This she said as she advised young upcoming artists to use what they have, focus on their music and trust in the gradual process as there too any vultures in the music industry.