I am still young - Akothee wants baby number six but not ready to settle down
EntertainmentNews

I am still young – Akothee wants baby number six but not ready to settle down

By Alfred Kiura
Akothee wants baby number six.

Award-winning Kenyan songstress Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has come out to state that she wants baby number six as she is still young.

The Yuko Moyoni singer took to her social media pages to also reveal that she did not want to commit to any relationship as she was not ready to settle down.

The Akothee Safaris C.E.O stressed out that the next baby daddy should know that they would not be dating as it would be just having a baby with no strings attached.

“But number 6 is a must 💪We the independent women, also have choices, (follow me at your own risk) I am looking for baby daddy number 6 ( we ain’t dating, we won’t date, just a baby period, no strings attached,” read part of the post.

Akothee recently stated that no man will ever lure her into getting unnecessary children. She also revealed the painful words that one of her baby daddy’s told her before he left her. The mother of five opened up saying that he told her that she was too tight and he never enjoyed intimacy with her.

He also went on to tell her that she had too many children after he found her with three kids and was pregnant with his to make them four.

Akothee is currently riding high on her new song dubbed Mwiituasa. She recently revealed that she wasted a whooping Ksh. 4000,000 on a music video that garnered not more than 300,000 views on YouTube.

This she said as she advised young upcoming artists to use what they have, focus on their music and trust in the gradual process as there too any vultures in the music industry.

