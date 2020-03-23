Home News I did not meet him - Raila denies coming into contact with...
News

I did not meet him – Raila denies coming into contact with quarantined Kilifi deputy governor

By Connie Mukenyi

Raila Odinga has denied allegations that he met up with quarantined Gideon Saburi Kilifi county deputy governor.

Gideon is speculated to have contracted the deadly coronavirus. During his trip abroad.

However, the Orange Democratic Party leader admitted to having visited the coastal region mid-last week.

Through Dennis Onyango, his spokesman, Raila, rubbished all allegations as false and malicious.

According to the press statement, Mr. Odinga only met up with Dr. William Kingi, Mombasa deputy governor. However, he did not meet any other coastal leader.

He adds he rested for the rest of his stay at the coast.

Dangerous illness

Raila accused people of spreading information about not understanding the magnitude of the coronavirus issue.

According to him, they find pleasure in misusing social media to spread false information.

Raila added he had been closely monitoring the country’s situation ever since the government announced the first coronavirus case.

Mr. Odinga, who is the current African Union High Representative for Infrastructure, added he had suspended all public social gatherings. Additionally, he has delayed all abroad travels.

The former prime minister revealed he has since stopped his operations at his CapitalHill offices.

Additionally, he conducts his business from home. These moves are in a bid to minimize human contact and curb coronavirus.

Raila

Raila urged Kenyans to adhere to the advice given to them by the Ministry of Health. He notes this is one of the ways Kenya is going to deal with the coronavirus menace successfully.

According to him, the government is providing factual and accurate information on the various ways to fight covid-19.

Defied orders

Mr. Gideon has faced a lot of criticism from Kenyans after he refused to self-quarantine as instructed by the government.

According to the ministry of health, anyone who travels abroad should self-quarantine for fourteen days. The fourteen-day period is the time the virus takes to show its symptoms.

However, the Kilifi deputy governor defied these orders. Despite returning from a trip to Germany, Mr. Saburi did not go into self-quarantine.

Gideon Saburi
Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi

This exposed anyone who came into contact with him to the deadly virus.

For this reason, he will be arraigned in court once his fourteen-day quarantine period s over. The government placed him under forced isolation to prevent any further interactions with him.

Raila condemns everyone who linked him to the rebellious deputy governor. Seeing as their meeting would mean Mr.Odinga is exposed and probably has the deadly virus.

Previous articleAnguish as locusts spotted in swarms in Nakuru

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Anguish as locusts spotted in swarms in Nakuru

Chuoyo Protus -
While the COVID-19 has mostly overshadowed them, locusts remain at large in the country. A video has gone viral on social media showing the insects...
Read more
News

Joy as Vitafoam employees receive packages amid coronavirus outbreak 

Stanley Kasee -
Vitafoam Products Limited is a company that manufactures foam-based products, foam sheets, carpets, pillows, mattresses, cushions, carpet underlay, and bolsters of different sizes and...
Read more
Business News

Jumia removes the option of paying cash on delivery amid coronavirus

Connie Mukenyi -
Popular online retailer Jumia has now stopped the use of cash on delivery. The leading online marketplace previously had an option where customers would pay...
Read more
15,380FansLike
3,414FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

I did not meet him – Raila denies coming into contact with quarantined Kilifi deputy governor

News Connie Mukenyi -
Raila Odinga has denied allegations that he met up with quarantined Gideon Saburi Kilifi county deputy governor. Gideon is speculated to have contracted the deadly...
Read more

Anguish as locusts spotted in swarms in Nakuru

News Chuoyo Protus -
While the COVID-19 has mostly overshadowed them, locusts remain at large in the country. A video has gone viral on social media showing the insects...
Read more

Joy as Vitafoam employees receive packages amid coronavirus outbreak 

News Stanley Kasee -
Vitafoam Products Limited is a company that manufactures foam-based products, foam sheets, carpets, pillows, mattresses, cushions, carpet underlay, and bolsters of different sizes and...
Read more

Panic after Priest who presided over funeral mass in Siaya tests positive for Covid-19

County News Erick Flavour -
At least one hundred Catholic faithfuls in Ugunja, Siaya County, are living in fear after it emerged that a priest who had presided over...
Read more

Kakamega County Referral phase one to be ready by mid 2020

County News Collins Luvisia -
The first phase of the ultra-modern Kakamega County Referral Hospital is expected to be ready by June 2020, the County Government of Kakamega has...
Read more

Jumia removes the option of paying cash on delivery amid coronavirus

Business News Connie Mukenyi -
Popular online retailer Jumia has now stopped the use of cash on delivery. The leading online marketplace previously had an option where customers would pay...
Read more

Horrific accident along Kagundo road involving City Shuttle bus and personal car

News Connie Mukenyi -
A terrible road accident has occurred along Kagundo road. The incident involved a City Shuttle bus and a personal saloon car. The bus was labeled...
Read more

Coronavirus symptoms: how to recognize them?

Health kenyan -
The coronavirus, which initially developed in the Wuhan region of China, is now present all over the world with a particularly significant transmission in...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke