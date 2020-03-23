I did not meet him – Raila denies coming into contact with quarantined Kilifi deputy governor

Raila Odinga has denied allegations that he met up with quarantined Gideon Saburi Kilifi county deputy governor.

Gideon is speculated to have contracted the deadly coronavirus. During his trip abroad.

However, the Orange Democratic Party leader admitted to having visited the coastal region mid-last week.

Through Dennis Onyango, his spokesman, Raila, rubbished all allegations as false and malicious.

According to the press statement, Mr. Odinga only met up with Dr. William Kingi, Mombasa deputy governor. However, he did not meet any other coastal leader.

He adds he rested for the rest of his stay at the coast.

Dangerous illness

Raila accused people of spreading information about not understanding the magnitude of the coronavirus issue.

According to him, they find pleasure in misusing social media to spread false information.

Raila added he had been closely monitoring the country’s situation ever since the government announced the first coronavirus case.

Mr. Odinga, who is the current African Union High Representative for Infrastructure, added he had suspended all public social gatherings. Additionally, he has delayed all abroad travels.

The former prime minister revealed he has since stopped his operations at his CapitalHill offices.

Additionally, he conducts his business from home. These moves are in a bid to minimize human contact and curb coronavirus.

Raila urged Kenyans to adhere to the advice given to them by the Ministry of Health. He notes this is one of the ways Kenya is going to deal with the coronavirus menace successfully.

According to him, the government is providing factual and accurate information on the various ways to fight covid-19.

Defied orders

Mr. Gideon has faced a lot of criticism from Kenyans after he refused to self-quarantine as instructed by the government.

According to the ministry of health, anyone who travels abroad should self-quarantine for fourteen days. The fourteen-day period is the time the virus takes to show its symptoms.

However, the Kilifi deputy governor defied these orders. Despite returning from a trip to Germany, Mr. Saburi did not go into self-quarantine.

This exposed anyone who came into contact with him to the deadly virus.

For this reason, he will be arraigned in court once his fourteen-day quarantine period s over. The government placed him under forced isolation to prevent any further interactions with him.

Raila condemns everyone who linked him to the rebellious deputy governor. Seeing as their meeting would mean Mr.Odinga is exposed and probably has the deadly virus.