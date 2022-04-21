I have been endorsed for Nairobi Governor seat

Jubilee Party aspirant for the Nairobi governorship seat Polycarp Igathe has revealed that that the candidates for the same seat under the Azimio La Umoja Movement Coalition Prty have endorsed him for the seat.

In his interview with the media on Thursday evening after a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House, Igathe said that he will now fly the Azimio flag.

“I’m very pleased to tell you verbally that they have already confirmed to me that they will be supporting my candidature as the governor of Nairobi County and we are going together as a team,” Igathe said.

He said that there was an agreement from the meeting.

However, Igathe said that the confirmation was verbal, and that the Azimio leadership is expected to announce the issue on Friday.