I have dated a Kenyan comedian and a governor before – Diamond’s alleged side chic responds to trolls

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is well known for his appetite for women and his alleged side chic Viva Fabrica does not want to do anything with him claiming she has dated famous people before.

Viva took to her social media page to address the issue after trolls asked her why she was jealous of Diamond and his girlfriend and baby mama Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna.

Viva explained that she was not jealous of anyone as she was focusing on her lane and she did not want or need fame as she loves her privacy having dated a Kenyan comedian and a governor.

She revealed that she had worked with a lot of people in the music industry who on social media pretend to be all-loving to their partners but behind closed doors, they were just cheaters. She went on to state that she had proof but she would not give it up just because people were asking for it.

Last year, a Tanzanian tabloid ran a story claiming that the model was Diamond’s secret lover. Viva came out guns blazing denying the rumors and even had the tabloid blacklisted. She explained that she was someone’s mother and wife before adding that she respected Diamond.