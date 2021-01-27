I have sat with CSs who ignored his calls yet he is speaking of roaring – Unapologetic renowned economist Ndii blasts President Uhuru.

Well-known economist David Ndii has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta following his claim that he is still in control of his government on Tuesday 27 January 2021 as he commissioned the construction of a leadership police academy and 210 housing units in Ngong.

While hitting back at his critics, the head of state said that he was not supposed to talk about politics but his critics left him no choice.

He stated that there are some people who look at him and think that he has nothing he can do since his time as the President is almost coming to an end.

He went on to remind them that even though his time is almost up, he still has some days to roar like a lion.

While responding to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks, Ndii claimed that the first in command was talking about roaring like a lion and two years ago, he sat with several Cabinet Secretaries who used to ignore his calls.

“He’s talking about roaring and already two years ago I sat with CSs who ignored his phone calls. How bad must it be now?” he said.

When asked to name the Cabinet Secretaries that he is friends with, the economist mentioned he was friends with East Africa Community CS Adan Mohammed since they met at Kangaru School in 1983 as well as Trade CS Betty Maina from their days at the University of Nairobi (UoN) in 1985.

Others include Defence CS Monica Juma (UoN, 1985), Tourism CS Najib Balala (Parliament in the early 1990s) Labour CS James Macharia (banking in the late 1990s), and Interior CS Fred Matiangi (State University of New York, 2003).

He however failed to disclose if any of them ignore President’s phone calls.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on several occasions received harsh criticism from other leaders especially from Deputy President William Ruto who accused the famous “Handshake” of their deteriorated friendship.

Recently, while speaking at Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudaviadi’s burial service the President received backlash from a few politicians after he suggested that it was time for another community to lead the country.

The DP responded saying that he was not going to let the country go back to the 2007-2008 post-election violence.

He said that when he decided to partner with President Uhuru it was not about tribe but how to take the country forward by uniting Kenyans.