I once beat up a man in a club – Former Papa Shirandula’s actress Wilbroda reveals

By Alfred Kiura
Wilbroda reveals why she beat up a man in a club.

Former Papa Shirandula actress Jacquey Nyaminde widely known as Wilbroda has revealed that she beat up a man in a club for touching one of her friends inappropriately.

In an interview with Dr. King’ori on his show The Wicked Edition, the talented actress said that in the past she had a habit of beating up men in public because she knew would get support since she is a woman.

The actress who is also a radio presenter at Milele FM stressed out that she however, knew if the two were left in a secluded place, the man would have beaten her up and her immediate action would have been to go to the social media platforms and cause a scene till he got arrested.

Wilbroda came to the limelight when she appeared on the popular comedy-drama series dubbed Papa Shirandula. She later quit the comedy series citing misunderstanding with Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula.

However, rumors were that Charles decided to remove her from the series after she joined Milele FM which is under Media Max Limited while the hit series is under Royal Media Services.

