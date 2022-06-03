I sincerely apologise for GSU killings in Masimba- Matiang’i

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Friday said it is unfortunate that GSU officers took the lives of innocent demonstrators in Masimba on Thursday.

“On my own behalf, the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta and the government, I sincerely apologise for the unfortunate thing that happened on that day,” Matiang’i told Kajiado leaders on Friday evening in Masimba.

Matiang’i said the president is saddened by what the GSU officers did to innocent demonstrators.

The CS acknowledged the demonstrators were seeking the attention of the government on the ongoing human/wildlife conflict, which has claimed lives and loss of property.

“This matter is heavy in our hearts. I have not come here to Masimba to do government public relations. This is a serious matter that has even gotten the attention of the president. I have come to tell you that we will get to the bottom of the matter and everyone found involved will be brought to book,” said a physically angry Matiang’i.

The CS, who was accompanied by IG Hillary Mutyambai and other top government officials, said he has instructed the police boss to collect all the data on what happened in Masimba on Thursday leading to the shooting of eleven people.

“We will go to the bottom of all these. The government will be held accountable for what happened until the four people were killed and seven others injured seriously,” said Matiang’i.

The Interior CS said President Kenyatta on Friday morning ordered the release of Sh1.5 billion shillings to be paid to families who have not been compensated in human/wildlife conflicts resolution programs from 2017 to date.

He also said the government will fund the burial expenses of the four people killed on Thursday, and pay for medical fees for the other seven injured on that day.

The CS also said the government will build fences around all the 7 closed down schools because of elephants’ menace in and around Masimba at a cost of Sh500,000 each.

“We have also made a plan to distribute food to families in Kajiado who have suffered in one way or another due to human/wildlife conflicts,” Matiang’i said.

Those who met with the CS and his team included governor Joseph Lenku, former governor David Nkedianye, and nominated senators Mary Seneta and Judy Pareno.

Other were senator aspirant Kanar Seki, politicians Daniel Osoi and MP aspirant Kelly Marina.