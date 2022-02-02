I stole bibles to know God, Man tells court

Augustine Wanyonyi, 35, when he appeared before the trial court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A man who had been arrested and charged with stealing two bibles at a supermarket in Nairobi says all he wanted was to know God.

Augustine Wanyonyi, 35, today told the court that he stole the holy books so that he could read and get to know God more.

Asked why he stole two instead of one, Wanyonyi said the other bible was meant for his wife.

He appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

“I stole the bibles so that I could read, understand it and preach the word of God instead of committing suicide as a result of problems I am facing,” Wanyonyi told the court.

He was charged on Tuesday and returned to the court for sentencing after being found guilty of the offence.

Wanyonyi was arrested on Sunday after he was found with two copies of the Good News bible worth Sh2,100 belonging to Naivas Supermarket Limited along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

According to a police report read by State counsel Alice Mathangani, the accused went to the supermarket at around 3pm on the said date, stole the two Bibles and hid them in his pants.

“He was captured by the supermarket CCTV footage and later arrested by the CCTV operators after he failed to pay for the same items at the teller counter,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor also told the court that the accused had a previous record of shoplifting where he had been charged in December 2021 but discharged by another court after he pleaded for forgiveness.

The magistrate ordered a pre-sentencing report be filed in court within seven days.

He will appear in court for sentencing on February 16.