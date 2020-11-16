Home News I was devastated - City Billionaire pastor speaks on infecting son with...
News

I was devastated – City Billionaire pastor speaks on infecting son with COVID-19

By Alfred Kiura
I was devastated - City Billionaire pastor speaks on infecting son with COVID-19.

Nairobi pastor Julian Kyula a senior preacher at The Purpose Center Church in Nairobi has spoken on how he regrets putting his family in danger after infecting his son with dreaded COVID-19.

Julian who has been recovering from the virus for the past two weeks revealed that while at the hospital, his whole family had to be tested.

He added that he was devastated that he had infected his son with the virus.

He explained that as a husband, he felt as if he had betrayed his family for putting them in danger as he was championing for people to work so as to provide for their families despite the COVID-19 cases rising at a higher rate in the country.

“While at the hospital my family had to be tested, and I was even more devastated that I had infected my son (who by God’s grace was asymptomatic and has survived).”

“I was distraught for having endangered my family, as a husband I felt as though I betrayed my darling wife, and yet I was the champion that always said we have to go work because how do we eat if we can’t work?” he revealed.

The man of God admitted that before he got infected with COVID-19, he was busy telling people that the virus cannot find its way in Africa. He however apologized for misleading a number of Kenyans.

“I was busy telling them Corona isn’t an African disease and then it happened. I got infected, I had to be picked by an ambulance taken into hospital as an emergency,” he narrated.

Julian mentioned that as a father who had infected his son, he was awakened to how possible it is for COVID-19 to clear out a family.

He advised other parents to only go where they really must go and do their best to work remotely if they can.

He added that for those that must be at work to exercise utmost caution for the sake of their destiny and those they love.

