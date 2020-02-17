It is real – Otile Brown talks about his struggle with depression

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has come out to reveal that he has previously suffered from depression.

The Samantha singer opened up in an interview with Milele FM’s Konnect Show hosts Mwende and Clemmo, noting that people should know that depression is real.

He revealed that since the start of last year he had not been well. He went on to state that despite making money and everything going well in his life, his mental and physical health had been a challenge.

He went on to point out that artists do not have people to share their struggles with, giving an example of the late award-winning gospel artist Papa Denis who committed suicide a few weeks ago.

He claimed that celebrities are afraid to open up because they do not know who to trust with their information. He, however, noted that he has since found help and tries to relax as much as possible.

The singer is currently riding high on his new jam with Sanaipei Tande dubbed Aiyana which he released a week ago and has garnered close to a million views on YouTube. This is not the first song the duo has done together.

The two collaborated on another song dubbed Chaguo La Moyo one year ago with the song garnering 18 million views on YouTube.

Here is the interview: