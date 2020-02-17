Home Entertainment It is real - Otile Brown talks about his struggle with depression
EntertainmentNews

It is real – Otile Brown talks about his struggle with depression

By Alfred Kiura
Otile Brown opens up about suffering from depression.

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has come out to reveal that he has previously suffered from depression.

The Samantha singer opened up in an interview with Milele FM’s Konnect Show hosts Mwende and Clemmo, noting that people should know that depression is real.

He revealed that since the start of last year he had not been well. He went on to state that despite making money and everything going well in his life, his mental and physical health had been a challenge.

He went on to point out that artists do not have people to share their struggles with, giving an example of the late award-winning gospel artist Papa Denis who committed suicide a few weeks ago.

He claimed that celebrities are afraid to open up because they do not know who to trust with their information. He, however, noted that he has since found help and tries to relax as much as possible.

The singer is currently riding high on his new jam with Sanaipei Tande dubbed Aiyana which he released a week ago and has garnered close to a million views on YouTube. This is not the first song the duo has done together.

The two collaborated on another song dubbed Chaguo La Moyo one year ago with the song garnering 18 million views on YouTube.

Here is the interview:

Previous articleKenyan International Esse Akida joins Besiktas

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Njugush voted Most Influential Young Kenyan

Alfred Kiura -
Talented comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has topped the list of 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans 2019 as released by African PR...
Read more
Entertainment

Dennis Okari showers his wife with praise as they celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Alfred Kiura -
NTV’s news anchor Dennis Okari had a special message to his wife Naomi Joy as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Okari took to his...
Read more
News

Ekuru Aukot relaunches Punguza Mizigo, merges with BBI

Chuoyo Protus -
Third-way Alliance party leader, Ekuru Aukot, has relaunched his Punguza Mzigo initiative, months after his first attempt fell flat. Speaking at a press briefing early...
Read more
15,239FansLike
3,439FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

It is real – Otile Brown talks about his struggle with depression

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has come out to reveal that he has previously suffered from depression. The Samantha singer opened up in an interview with Milele...
Read more

Kenyan International Esse Akida joins Besiktas

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Harambee Starlets striker Esse Mbeyu Akida has made a move to Turkish First League Champions Besiktas JK Women's Team. The attacker is believed to have...
Read more

Njugush voted Most Influential Young Kenyan

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Talented comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has topped the list of 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans 2019 as released by African PR...
Read more

Dennis Okari showers his wife with praise as they celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
NTV’s news anchor Dennis Okari had a special message to his wife Naomi Joy as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Okari took to his...
Read more

Ekuru Aukot relaunches Punguza Mizigo, merges with BBI

News Chuoyo Protus -
Third-way Alliance party leader, Ekuru Aukot, has relaunched his Punguza Mzigo initiative, months after his first attempt fell flat. Speaking at a press briefing early...
Read more

President Uhuru condoles Murang’a Senator after losing his father due to cancer

Local news Stephen Ginni -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a condolence message to Senator Irungu’s Kang’ata family. Joseph Irungu, Kang’atas father died on Sunday, 16 February 2020. Mr....
Read more

May she truly rest in peace – Lupita Nyong’o mourns her late on-screen daughter

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Kenyan Oscar award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o has eulogized Ugandan teenage star Nikita Pearl Waligwa who she passed away. Nikita who had been diagnosed...
Read more

White baby rhino born in Nairobi National Park

News Tracy Nabwile -
Nairobi National park has recently welcomed a new and rare species of the white rhino. The news was received with great joy. The Kenya Wildlife...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke