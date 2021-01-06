I will consult DP Ruto when need arises, he is my friend – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimunya says after reports claimed Tanga Tanga members want to impeach him.

National Assembly Majority Leader and Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya has claimed he is not worried at all after reports claimed that Deputy President William Ruto’s allies and devising a plan to impeach him.

This was after William Ruto’s allies who form the Tanga Tanga camp allegedly accused the MP of continuous dictatorial tendencies.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Amos Kimunya said that if the need arises which has not in the last six months since he took office, he will consult the second in command as he and his team have done before.

He went on to stress out that the DP is his good friend and has known him for a long time than his newfound allies and the two are not strangers.

“We have consulted before. The DP is my friend. I have known him since 2003. He is not a stranger to me,” he said.

He went on to claim that he knows a lot of things about William Ruto that most of his now associates do not know.

Kimunya noted that the MPs have a very clear distinction between their work in Parliament and the politics of 2022.

He made it clear that he does not care about anyone’s 2022 political position arguing that whoever someone will support will be their personal decision and that will be determined at the ballot.

He asserted that he was not aware of the plans being hatched by Tanga Tanga MPs as nobody has ever come and told him the DP has told them to vote in certain in the August House.

He maintained that he does not even see any reason why the DP would make such a move.

Kimunya’s response comes after it was reported that Members of Parliament would see to it that the Kipipiri legislature would be shown the exit door for causing division in the House.

The reports went on to add that some 189 MPs largely drawn from the Tanga Tanga faction had left the 12th Parliament WhatsApp group in rebelliousness to the Kimunya who is the group admin and created a new one for their new course.

The MPs also accused Kimunya of the biased distribution of Christmas tokens.

Amos Kimunya took over after Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale was removed from the position in a PG meeting that lasted only 30 minutes.