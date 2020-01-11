Home News Ibrahim Akasha sentenced to 23 years in jail for drug trafficking
News

Ibrahim Akasha sentenced to 23 years in jail for drug trafficking

By Edwin Ginni
Ibrahim Akasha to spend 23 years in jail for drug trafficking.

The long saga of the Akasha’s came to an end to a close on Friday 10, January when Kenyan confessed Ibrahim Akasha was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

The attorney Dawn Cardi termed te decision as outrageous and totally unwarranted after a straight two-hour session in a court in New York court.

Ms Dawn urged presiding judge Victor Marrero to impose a 10-year jail term rather than the 25 years granted to elder brother Baktash Akasha in August 2019.

The terms for the two brothers send a winning streak to the US Justice Department. The older Akasha was the ringleader while Ibrahim was merely his assistant stated Ms Cardi maintained during the ruling.

Both Ibrahim and Baktash pledged guilty of smuggling 99 kilograms of heroin into the United States.

Previous articleAIC Kijabe Mission Hospital to Retrench more than 200 Employees

RELATED ARTICLES

News

AIC Kijabe Mission Hospital to Retrench more than 200 Employees

Fredrick Musila -
AIC Kijabe is a Mission Hospital located in Kiambu County Government with a population of 1000 and more workers. It has many facilities required...
Read more
Entertainment

Kate actress steps out with her new born baby

Alfred Kiura -
Former Mother-in-law actress Catherine Kamau Karanja A.K.A Kate actress stepped out with her new born baby girl few weeks after giving birth and gave...
Read more
News

Cholera Outbreaks: Kenya ranked no. 3 most affected in Africa

Fredrick Musila -
Statistics collected by the World health organisation show that there were over 5000 cholera cases in Kenya in 2019, which is a growth from...
Read more
13,348FansLike
3,154FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ibrahim Akasha sentenced to 23 years in jail for drug trafficking

News Edwin Ginni -
The long saga of the Akasha’s came to an end to a close on Friday 10, January when Kenyan confessed Ibrahim Akasha was sentenced...
Read more

AIC Kijabe Mission Hospital to Retrench more than 200 Employees

News Fredrick Musila -
AIC Kijabe is a Mission Hospital located in Kiambu County Government with a population of 1000 and more workers. It has many facilities required...
Read more

Kate actress steps out with her new born baby

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Mother-in-law actress Catherine Kamau Karanja A.K.A Kate actress stepped out with her new born baby girl few weeks after giving birth and gave...
Read more

Cholera Outbreaks: Kenya ranked no. 3 most affected in Africa

News Fredrick Musila -
Statistics collected by the World health organisation show that there were over 5000 cholera cases in Kenya in 2019, which is a growth from...
Read more

In Pursuit of Academic Excellence: A Boys Walks From Nandi County to Kakamega Highchool

County News affaxerd -
Thursday morning was normal to many except for the Kakamega principal, Mr Gerald Orina. Mr Orina woke up early in the morning in preparation...
Read more

Akothee advice to men: Don’t take advantage of quiet women

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Self-proclaimed madam President singer Akothee has asked men to take care of their women despite their social status as they give it all in...
Read more

Governor Sonko Battles EACC over the South C land Probe

News affaxerd -
A piece of land said to be worth 110 million in South C is currently the centre of interest as the EACC battles with...
Read more

I used to wash dead bodies in the mortuary – Sailors Gang member Miracle Baby reveals

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Since Gengetone made its debut one year ago, lives of many artistes who do the kind of music genre have changed and one being...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke