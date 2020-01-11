Ibrahim Akasha sentenced to 23 years in jail for drug trafficking

The long saga of the Akasha’s came to an end to a close on Friday 10, January when Kenyan confessed Ibrahim Akasha was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

The attorney Dawn Cardi termed te decision as outrageous and totally unwarranted after a straight two-hour session in a court in New York court.

Ms Dawn urged presiding judge Victor Marrero to impose a 10-year jail term rather than the 25 years granted to elder brother Baktash Akasha in August 2019.

The terms for the two brothers send a winning streak to the US Justice Department. The older Akasha was the ringleader while Ibrahim was merely his assistant stated Ms Cardi maintained during the ruling.

Both Ibrahim and Baktash pledged guilty of smuggling 99 kilograms of heroin into the United States.