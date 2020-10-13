ICC might come for you over Kenol deaths – DP Ruto allies warn IG Mutyambai.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allied on Tuesday 13 October 2020 warned Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai telling him to prepare to be grilled at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the violence that was witnessed at Kenol in Murang’a County over a week ago where two people were killed and several others left injured.

The allies while speaking at a funeral in Mathira, Nyeri County stated that what happened in Murang’a County was as a result of crimes against humanity.

“IG, the ICC is beckoning, you will answer for the deaths at Kenol and any other Kenyan that will die. Those misusing you now did the same to Ali before you and he ended up in ICC. Under your watch IG, people were poisoned in Kikuyu, people were evicted, all these are crimes against humanity,” said Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachugua went on to point out that the police will have a case to answer in the next government.

He claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta would not be the Head of State if it were not for his deputy William Ruto.

He added that everyone knows those who formed the government were now being treated as outcasts.

“Polisi mtajibu maswali kwa serikali inayokuja…Uhuru hangekuwa rais kama sio Ruto, na hiyo kila mtu ata watoto wanajua…Wale waliunda serikali sasa wako nje, hiyo hatuwezi kubali,” he said.

“Kenyans are peaceful, na hakuna mtu anaweza rusha mawe kama hajalipwa na kuambiwa atasimamiwa na serikali…Tuliona polisi wakipiga saluti kwa wale walikuwa wanachoma matairi na wakapiga teagas kanisa,” said Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The DP’s allies dismissed the new government restrictions on public gatherings with Kimani Ichung’wa saying the Public Order Act is not consistent with the 2010 Constitution therefore it is not legal.

He went on to call out the IG pointing out that he has no power to deny anyone permission to assemble. He added that the law must apply to everyone stressing out that the hustler narrative will continue.