Ida Odinga claims husband Raila won 2013, 2017 general elections.

Ida Odinga wife to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has backed her husband’s claim that he won the 2007, 2013, and 2017 General Elections.

Mrs. Odinga while speaking in an interview with Citizen TV asserted that she firmly believes that Raila beat other competitors but irregularities saw his wins overturned.

She noted that if the votes were counted well and if they were not manipulated, then her husband Raila could have emerged as the winner.

“But in my mind, I know he won those elections and that gives me hope,” she said.

Mrs. Odinga went on to gives details regarding the relationship between the Odinga’s family and Kenyatta’s family which has been rumored for a long time to be enemies.

Ida revealed that the two put their differences aside a long time ago and forgave each other and were now close to each other.

She added that the Odinga’s and the Kenyatta’s have never been enemies and the two families have been together for a long time. She confirmed that they even have tea together at times.

In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga buried the political differences and they formed the now-famous “Handshake.”

In a past interview with a local publication a few weeks ago, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga maintained that he never lost the three general elections.

Raila who has lost four Presidential elections recalled how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cost him his wins.

He admitted that the fairly lost the 1997 elections to the late retired President Daniel Moi and he accepted the defeat.

He asserted that he however could not concede defeat in the 2007, 2013, 2017 elections because he was robbed of his wins.

He said that he accepts defeats every time he loses but he could not go down without a fight and that was why in 2007, the country ended up having a coalition government.

Raila also denied claims that he was pushing for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals so that the Constitution can be changed in his favor as it has been reported that he will throw his hat in the ring one more time to try and clinch the country’s top seat.