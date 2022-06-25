IEBC buys 14,000 more KIEMS kits, plans to recruit temporary staff



IEBC registration clerks at Madaraka primary school using the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kit. [File, Standard]



The IEBC has procured an additional 14,000 digital kits to be used in the August 9 General Election.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said yesterday that the procurement of ballot papers will start on June 30 after the list of all candidates was finalised and gazetted.

He said the new Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits will increase the number of the gadgets to 58,000. It already has 44,000, which Chebukati said are ready for use.

Meanwhile, the electoral boss said the recruitment of 300,000 temporary staff, including presiding officers, deputy presiding officers and clerks will start soon.

Mr Chebukati was addressing top editors drawn from various media houses at Diani Reef Beach Hotel in South Coast during a consultative workshop.

The IEBC and the editors were exploring ways to strengthen media participation in election result management.

The chairman warned aspirants against pulling down or defacing their competitors’ posters, saying it was an electoral offence that would be taken up for action by the Director of Public Prosecution.

Accompanied by some commissioners, the electoral commission chief promised credible elections.

“I want to promise you that IEBC will deliver a credible election this year because we have done adequate preparations compared to 2017 General Election,” he said.

He commended the media for fairly reporting on matters touching on the commission’s activities, a situation he attributed to good understanding of the issues after a series of meetings.

“I must commend the way you have reported on the disputes brought against the IEBC by candidates in the tribunals,” said Mr Chebukati.

“I can assure the country that even the issue of the physical register of voters will be discussed with the presidential candidates next week when we meet with them,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Ghana’s Director of Election Commission Dr Serebour Quaicoe advised IEBC to work very closely with journalists.

He said the media was an important partner in electioneering, and would help disseminate crucial information on the elections.

“You must give the media information they want to reduce the tension in the country because if you do not do so, then they will disseminate what know, which may not be true,” said Quaicoe.

He said IEBC must inform the public about what to do if their names were missing.