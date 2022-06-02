IEBC clears nine for Lamu senator seat, women aspirants miss

@ppcheti

Three female senator aspirants in Lamu did not show up for clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, leaving the race to nine male candidates.

Mariam Nuno Kuro of Safina Party, Sarah Mukami Ruku of The Service Party and Josephine Wairimu Kinyanjui of Pamoja African Alliance were among the 12 aspirants seeking to unseat Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

They had been scheduled to appear before Lamu IEBC returning officer Maro Ade at the Lamu Fort Hall between May 29 and May 31.

The last of the senator aspirants was cleared on Tuesday in which nine candidates were awarded certificates by the IEBC.

The nine are Anwar Loitiptip (independent), Francis Kariuki Mugo (UDA), lawyer Yusuf Mahmoud Aboubakar (ANC), Bunu Haji (ODM), and Khamis Nassor Mbaruk (Kanu).

Others are Joseph Githuku Kamau (Jubilee), Ahmed Suleiman Ali (UPIA), Abdiwely Mohamed Dhahir of the National Alliance Party of Kenya and Abudi Omar Mohamed (Wiper).

“We have cleared nine senator candidates out of the 12. Three of them were women but did not show up for reasons best known to them. It’s the nine whose names will be on the ballot,” Ade said.

Nuno and Wairimu couldn’t be reached for comment.

Ruku said she couldn’t make it to the clearance as she was away from Lamu at the moment.

“It was more of miscommunication. By the time my appearance date was communicated, I was far from here and couldn’t make it back on time. My supporters shouldn’t worry, we still have the future to do this,” Ruku said.

The nine candidates pledged to preach peace during their rallies and ensure a peaceful election.

Each candidate expressed confidence in becoming the next senator, making numerous pledges if elected.

The UDA party’s Mugo called on the youth to resist being used by politicians to cause chaos.

“We have agreed to respect one another and conduct our business peacefully during campaigns, before and after elections,” he said.

He pledged to campaign for the allocation of more funds to Lamu in the annual budgetary allocations from the National Treasury.

“Lamu is rich in many resources that remain untapped majorly due to the small allocation we get every year,” Mugo said.

Haji, a medical doctor, said he will focus on reviving the struggling health sector to reduce referrals to other counties and enable Lamu to become more self-sufficient in healthcare matters.

“I will bank on my expertise to ensure Lamu becomes advanced in matters of medical infrastructure. I have seen the weakness and I have the cure,” he said.

Mbaruk said he will unite county leaders once elected and ensure maximum development in Lamu.

“I will undertake my oversight role effectively to ensure proper use of county resources and focus on land and the economy. I’ll push to have all squatters get land and title deeds,” Mbaruk said.