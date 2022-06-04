IEBC clears Wavinya Ndeti, Muthama for Machakos governor race

UDA national chairman Johnson Muthama was on Saturday cleared by the IEBC to contest for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

The electoral agency also cleared former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti and Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti to contest for the same seat.

Muthama dismissed some of his opponents who had said he wouldn’t be cleared to vie for lack of the requisite academic qualifications.

“Many people had been told that I don’t qualify to be a candidate. They talked like they are the colleges and own teachers and lecturers and they are the ones who sanction who comes to vote,” Muthama said.

Machakos County returning officer Nelly Ilongo said Muthama met all the requirements needed for gubernatorial contestants as required by the IEBC.

She confirmed that Muthama had met the minimum required academic qualification of a Bachelor’s degree.

Muthama’s clearance was celebrated by his supporters who accompanied him to Machakos Teachers Training College, the county’s tallying centre.

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale was also present.

“Today we have proven beyond reasonable doubt that we qualify and are ready to represent Machakos people.

“We are tough but promise that we will conduct peaceful campaigns which will bring Kenyans together,” Muthama said.

He said he knows what Kenyans expect from him and will strife to deliver exactly that.