IEBC delays publication of voter register

Kenyans will have to wait a little bit longer to have access to the final audit report of the voter register after IEBC said the process was yet to be concluded.

The electoral commission had a week ago stated that it would receive the report from the international firm KPMG which has been conducting the audit this week before it gazettes the names of voters set to participate in the August 9 poll.

The commission was to publish the list on June 9.

According to the IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati, the report of the 22.5 million voters will now be out by June 16.

“Due to the implementation of the preliminary audit findings on the register, the commission has decided to address the findings prior to certifying the register for publication on or before June 20,” said Chebukati when he addressed the press on Wednesday evening.

The chairperson also announced that there will be a stakeholder engagement on the register on June 17.

Gerald Kassim, an official from the firm said there are a number of anomalies that must be dealt with by the commission before they release the report.

He said they have forwarded the particular recommendations and they hope to be addressed before the list of voters is made public.

Transfer of voters which has been a subject of heated debate among various quarters featured during the address with the official noting they are aware and will be seeking to address it.

“We have identified this as a key issue of concern and we have discussed with the commission the number of records that need to be reviewed we expected that by the time we issue the report we shall state whether all the recommendations have been dealt with,” Kassim said.

Deputy President William Ruto is among those who had raised concerns over the register alleging it had been altered and that about one million votes in his perceived strongholds were expunged.

Chebukati further state that a simulation of the technology that will be used during the August 9 poll is set to be done on Thursday.