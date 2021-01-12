If you don’t resign we will impeach you for undermining President Uhuru – ANC tells DP Ruto

Amani National Congress party (ANC) officials on Tuesday 12 January 2021 called out Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly undermining President William Ruto and told the second in command he should either resign or he will get impeached.

The ANC officials being led by Kugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula told William Ruto that he can lie to some people some time but he will not lies to Kenyans all the time.

“We want to tell Kenyans some truth about Ruto. But we are also calling on Ruto to do the right thing – resign – short of which he should be fired,” Savula said.

The MP said that the officials have taken the lead in preparing a motion of impeachment.

He said that this was a move to protect Kenya against violent implosion being clandestinely fermented by DP Ruto.

He claimed that the second in command is a rich and powerful man in government who has for a long time been pretending to be poor.

The legislature explained that in the impeachment motion, they will argue that because Ruto’s ambition competes with priorities set by the government he serves in, he is a threat to the stability of the nation by covertly rebelling and sabotaging the President’s government agenda.

Savula noted that the DP competes with the head of state by inciting the vulnerable poor Kenyans despite taking an oath to serve the people of Kenya diligently by assisting the President to prosecute the government agenda.

He added that the second in command only supports the first in command because Uhuru comes from the Kikuyu community and he can help him with Kikuyu ethnic support.

He further added that he does not believe in President Uhuru’s leadership qualities.

Copy of the press statement. pic.twitter.com/y1egQ28C4v — ANC PARTY (@anc_party) January 12, 2021

On Saturday 9, Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks on rotational presidency during the burial of the late Mama Hannah, mother to ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi caused uproar across the country.

President Uhuru suggested that it was time for another community to take the helm as only two communities have ruled the country.

DP Ruto weighed in on the matter saying that he did not support the President because he is from the Kikuyu community but because they agreed on ideas of uniting Kenyans.

He added that he would not allow the country to go back to what was witnessed during the 2007-2008 violent general elections.