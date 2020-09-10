Home News If you want to contest for a seat, leave the police and...
If you want to contest for a seat, leave the police and come face me on the ground – DP Ruto dares his rivals

By Alfred Kiura
Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday 10 September 2020 without mentioning names dared his opponents to stop using the police force to fight him and instead face him on the ground.

While visiting Kisii County amid wild celebration from his supporters, DP Ruto stated that he wanted to work with everyone but some individuals were misusing police officers to disrupt meetings.

“I only want everyone to do their work. But there are people who have been misusing them by giving them orders to go disrupt certain meetings. Hiyo ni upumbavu). Respect the Police Service, Chiefs, and the Provincial administration should stop taking sides in the police,” he said.

He then went on to dare his rivals to leave alone the police and the provincial administration and face him if they really want to compete for a political seat.

“If you want to contest for a political seat, leave alone the police and the provincial administration and come face me on the ground. They have also been giving money to young me to disrupt meetings; we are telling them shame on you. We don’t have any more fools in Kisii,” Ruto added.

Prior to Ruto’s visit to Kisii which is Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s hometown, police were forced to engage with a group of locals who were demonstrating his visit.

The group blocked roads and lit tyres along roads in Kisii town forcing the police to disperse them using teargas.

Ruto who was set to meet boda boda riders but changed the plan after the demonstrations explained that he had planned to do so because he knows the problems they have been facing. He went on to promise to go back later and meet mama mbogas.

Among those who have been reported to be eyeing the Presidential seat in the next general election is Fred Matiang’i with some of his statements making Kenyans believe that he is being polished by President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, he has come out to deny the reports.

