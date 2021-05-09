IG Mutyambai reacts after video of female police officer asking to quit reaches him.

Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai has responded to a video clip that has since gone viral on social media platforms of a female officer who was asking to quit the Service complaining of sexual harassment, corruption, and unfair treatment in the service, thus seeking the IG to relieve her of the duties.

On Sunday 9 May 2021, Mutyambai through his social media pages noted that he had learned of the video that was trending on social media.

He explained that the officer is attached to the Traffic Department in Mombasa County while directing the Gender and Children Directorate to independently investigate the matter before action is taken.

“The officer is attached to the Traffic Department in Mombasa County. She had complained against a merchant hence subjected to an inquiry by DCI officers resulting in a departmental action,” said Mutyambai.

I have learnt of a video trending on social media where a female Police Officer is captured lamenting against unfair treatment and sexual harassment. The officer is attached to the Traffic Department in Mombasa County. She had complained against a merchant hence subjected to… — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) May 9, 2021

In the three-minute video, the female police officer identified as Shyline lamented that she had tendered several resignation letters to her bosses, but none had reached them.

She pleaded with her bosses to allow her to resign from the police service because she can thrive elsewhere adding that she would not mind even it means resigning without pay as she wants a chance to quit peacefully.

She revealed that she had also attached several letters meant to reach IG Mutyambai nut to no avail.

She explained that such frustrations are the reasons why police officers get depressed to a point of committing suicide but she had resolved not to take that road.

Additionally, she requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband the Internal Affairs office saying that the custodians engaged in corruption.

She pointed out that police officers have been suffering as the officials in that office are full of corruption yet they get a salary at the end of the month.

She added that they don’t solve any cases and that’s why police kill the cause of such problems.

In October 2019, a female officer was the talk of the town after she went ballistic on Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, daring him to fire her while lamenting on how her senior officers have constantly stressed her.

The unidentified police officer had called for a press conference in Kakamega and broke down in tears revealing that her seniors had posted her to an area that did not yield any reward for her.