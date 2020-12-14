IG recalls officers on leave during christmas celebrations

The Inspector-General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai has addressed the issue of the safety of Kenyans as the festive season kicks off.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, the IG stated that all police officers on leave had been recalled in order to beef security.

According to Mutyambai, during the festive season, police officers will have enhanced patrols and cited the season’s uniqueness as the reason why police officers on leave will be required to report back to work.

He further called on all members of the public to ensure they exercise personal responsibility so that they can prevent further spreading of the Covid-19 disease.

The inspector general was responding to a question from a Twitter user who brought up the issue of Public service Vehicles (PSVs), which are defying the directives from the Ministry of Health by exceeding the recommended number of passengers.

Mutyambai asked Kenyans who will be traveling for the Festive season to refuse to board any matatu with more than the recommended number of passengers or fail to observe any Covid-19 preventive measures.

He also warned that the police would take action against anyone contravening Covid-19 protocols without fear or favor.

These remarks come weeks after IG Mutyambai issued a Sh20,000 instant fine for anyone found flouting the Ministry of Health protocols with motorists driving past 10 pm curfew times risk having their licenses provoked.

Since then, the police operations across the country have intensified as the festive season approaches, with various PSVs being impounded and a number of flouters being arrested.

During the Festive season, the majority of Kenyans are known to travel upcountry to join their family members and others to tourist destinations to enjoy the holiday and relax as they approach a new year.

Unfortunately, during this season, many accidents are recorded, and the IG has also urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads to avoid such cases.