I’ll push for Parliament dissolution if two-third gender fails

Date:

The former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi now says he will ensure the two-third gender rule is enacted if he is elected  Westlands MP in the coming polls.

Havi has pledged to prioritise the actualization of articles 27 (8) and 81 (b) of the constitution.

The two articles provide for not more than two-thirds of the members of the elective or appointive positions to be of the same gender in parliament.

The UDA  MP hopeful said he will ensure the gender rule is actualized within 12 months of his tenure as MP.

“If I fail to have this enacted within the first year of my election to parliament, I will vouch for the dissolution of parliament. If parliament is not dissolved, I will resign to cause a by-election in my constituency for which I will offer myself for re-election in the ensuing by-election,” Havi said in an interview with Nation.

The former LSK president said he will lobby, convince, debate and highlight the necessity of gender rule in Parliament.

There have been several attempts to implement the two-thirds gender bill in parliament but they have all failed. 

Havi will be banking on his wealth of experience in the legal field to have the gender rule succeed.

As he seeks the parliamentary seat, the MP hopeful has successfully petitioned several matters of public interest.

Among his landmark wins in the corridors of justice is after he, among others, successfully challenged the constitutionality of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Havi has also moved to court to challenge the rollout of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

In 2020, he defied odds and took on President Uhuru Kenyatta head-on in court over the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the Head of State to limit the spread of Covid-19.

While moving to court, he argued that there was no legal justification for such a directive.

