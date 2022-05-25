I’ll revive Voi-Taveta railway line, Ruto tells Coast residents

Kenya Kwanza will rehabilitate the dormant Voi-Taveta railway line if they get elected in the August polls, Deputy President William Ruto has told Taita Taveta residents.

Ruto, who toured the county on Tuesday, said they are going to ensure the project is revived so that it continues to serve its purpose.

He said the wagons for transportation of persons and goods will also be provided.

The rail, built in 1924, ceased operating more than 15 years ago.

The government, he said, has already revived the Naivasha-Malaba and Nairobi-Nanyuki lines.

Ruto, who is seeking to wrestle support of the region from Raila Odinga, also pledged to deal with the perennial land issues in the region so that the residents can no longer live as squatters.

He said for many years the residents have had challenges and conflicts arising from failure to register communal lands.

Plans to complete the stalled Sh32 billion Mzima II water project in the region also topped the list of development agenda to the region, with Ruto claiming those given the responsibility in Jubilee failed to deliver.

“This is one of the main projects that we are capturing in the charter for signing, and which we intend to deliver in the first 100 days in office,” Ruto said during the economic forum for the county.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant also said the procurement process had been completed the contractor identified.

“What remains is the signing of the contract and availing of some funds since the rest of the funding comes from the donor partner,” he said.

Ruto said his government will also construct 2,000 low-cost housing as well as create 24,000 jobs in the county as part of the Kenya Kwanza countrywide plan.

“We are going to put up the houses in Voi, Mwatate, Wundayi and Taveta since this is on our agenda,” he said.

Part of the total Sh100 billion for agro-processing plan, he said, will be channeled to a factory in the county for value addition.

In a bid to fetch votes from the small traders, Ruto said a representative of mama mbogas will be nominated to the county assembly so that she continues to fight for the interests of the group.

He also said his earlier commitment that the Kenya Kwanza government would reverse all the port operations has been hijacked by individuals pursuing their own ambitions.

The visit by the DP, who was accompanied by Governors Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and John Mrutu, comes barely three months after Raila visited the county.

