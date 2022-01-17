Image showing Itumbi injured on left leg fake

A fact-check by the Star has established that the image showing Itumbi injured on the left leg is fake.

The right image shows Itumbi leaning on a medical crutch to support his right injured leg which is still on a plaster cast according to the photo.

Also, Google Reverse Image Search, TinEye, and Yandex tools did not pick the photos alleged to be of Itumbi injured on the left leg, a clear indication that the images were doctored.

Itumbi, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist, was reported missing in December last year after he was picked by three men while on his way out of a barbershop in the Thindigua area, Kiambu county.

A search operation was launched by his close allies who were unable to relocate him.

The blogger was on the same day found in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani, Nairobi, with his allies saying he was dumped there by his captors.

Itumbi claimed he was tortured before being abandoned by the kidnappers who left him with broken joints in the leg and hands.

The blogger was later admitted to the hospital where he was treated and discharged to recuperate at home.

At the time when he was being discharged, both legs were bandaged but after some time, Itumbi started making movements with his left foot.

He is yet to fully recover from the injuries he sustained and his right leg is still in a plaster cast.