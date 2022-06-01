Images of Ruto’s Kirinyaga rally were photoshopped

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho now says Deputy President William Ruto has a penchant for manipulating political rallies’ images to create a perception they have a huge support base on the ground.

Kibicho on Tuesday claimed images shared by the DP about his rallies do not reflect the real situation on the ground since they are “photoshopped”.

He cited a rally in Kagio, Kirinyaga county, as a case example of how the DP and his team manipulated the images to show a huge turnout yet in the real sense that was not the case.

The Interior PS who hails from Kagio said the road where Ruto and his team staged the rally cannot accommodate more than two vehicles side-by-side but images shared by the DP gave an impression that is far from reality.

“There are people who will make noise and do all sorts of photoshopping…I saw a photo of my town Kagio that has one road that three vehicles cannot pass side-by-side. But their images showed their rally had a crowd of about 2 kilometres wide on the same road,” Kibicho said in an interview with Citizen TV.

“That is perception creation that is very far from facts.”

Kibicho said ODM leader Raila Odinga enjoys massive support across the country, according to National Intelligence Service data in their possession.

He said as the DP and his camp invest in perception, the reality on the ground is dealing them a huge blow.

“We don’t deal with that perception. We deal with facts. We assess what the facts are saying on the ground. They are saying different things from the noise.”

The Interior PS affirmed that Raila will win the August elections in round one by 60 per cent of the votes cast.

Kibicho’s sentiments come two days after ICT CS Joe Mucheru boldly said the Opposition chief is poised for a commanding victory.

“We will not require a round two vote… All indicators are that he will take it in round One. The data we have, the opinion polls available and many other factors point to that reality,” Mucheru said in an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday.

The Interior PS termed Mucheru’s sentiments as a true reflection of what the intelligence data shows.

Kibicho said they have detailed information about the political situation across the country.

He took a swipe at the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Ruto saying they are fond of making too much “noise” but they have no support on the ground.

“I am in touch with every village in this country through our national government administration network. We feel the temperatures of this country including the political one.”

Kibicho at the same time downplayed claims that there is a plan to rig the August elections.

He faulted the Kenya Kwanza camp for the allegations saying they are just setting the stage ostensibly to deny the outcome of the elections.

“What we are seeing is a situation where people start playing victims, creating a perception. You have all these things of rigging. What these people are trying to do is to set the stage. This is not the first time we are seeing this,” he said.

He defended President Uhuru Kenyatta from claims that he is at the centre of plans to rig the polls saying the allegations are far from the truth.

“There is no rigging whatsoever. There can’t be because this is a government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta who believes in rule of law and democracy. Everyone knows that unless they are pretending,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho assured Kenyans the forthcoming elections will be free and fair and that the will of the people will prevail.